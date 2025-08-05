Storm Floris: Impact Continues Across the UK on Tuesday 5 August 2025

1. Weather Overview — Tuesday 5 August

TThe UK is now experiencing the aftermath of Storm Floris, which struck on Monday 4 August. According to the Met Office, gusty winds and scattered showers will persist, particularly in northern regions. Daily highs will reach around 17 °C, with lows near 12 °C, and strong winds capable of moving unsecured objects remain a concern.

2. GIS & Travel Disruptions: Ongoing Effects

SSevere wind warnings mostly lifted by early Tuesday; however, significant disruptions remain:

*Scotland and the far north continue under yellow wind warning, with strong gusts still affecting infrastructure.The Sun+14The Guardian+14Met Office+14The Independent+1Sky News+1– *Rail services remain heavily affected, particularly in Scotland. Network Rail is working through the night to reopen blocked routes disrupted by fallen trees and debris.Sky News+1The Independent+1– *Ferries and flights remain limited, especially in northern and coastal areas. Several cancellations persist.VG+15Sky News+15The Sun+15

3. Scale of the Storm: Wind, Power, and Infrastructure

*Gusts of up to 124 mph recorded atop Cairn Gorm; 82 mph at accessible lowland sites like Wick—the highest August gust on record for Scotland.The Times+11Sky News+11The Guardian+11– OOver 43,000 Scottish homes lost electricity; 22,000 still without power. Similar outages reported in northern Ireland and western Wales.The Scottish Sun+10The Guardian+10The Sun+10– MMajor sites like Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo were cancelled for the first time in 75 years.AP News+4The Guardian+4The Scottish Sun+4– *Road closures and overturned vehicles—campervans blown over on the A87 to Skye—forced widespread travel warnings.AP News+2Sky News+2The Independent+2

4. Climate Context & Why Floris Was Special

*Storm Floris is the strongest named summer storm in UK history, with intensity usually seen in winter cycles. It’s the sixth named storm in the 2024–25 season, and the first to impact summer.The Independent+6The Guardian+6The Scottish Sun+6– *Floris underwent explosive cyclogenesis over the Atlantic, intensifying rapidly—uncommon for early August.AP News+3VG+3The Scottish Sun+3

5. Today’s Forecast & Safety Advice

*Conditions remain windy and showery, particularly in Northern and Western areas.– *Temperatures stay mild, rising to 17 °C in England and lower in Scotland.– *Southern England sees limited impacts—mostly clearance and drier skies by midday.

Practical Guidance:

CContinue securing loose outdoor items—fences, bins, garden furniture.– AAvoid coastal promenades or exposed routes; trust official advisories.– *Check for localized power outages and have backup options for heat, light, and communications.– *Plan travel carefully—many routes remain disrupted or delayed.

6. What’s Next: Looking Ahead to Thursday

AAccording to the Met Office, Storm Floris is tracking northeast, with conditions easing gradually through the day. However, another area of low pressure arriving late Wednesday will likely bring fresh wind and rain to northwestern areas on Thursday, though impacts will be milder than Floris.nbcmiami.com+13Met Office+13Sky News+13Cruise Hive+3The Independent+3Sky News+3The Times

By midweek, drier and sunnier conditions are expected to return, especially across southern England, while northern regions may remain unsettled through mid‑August.

Summary Table — Tuesday 5 August 2025

Region Conditions Today Key Impacts Scotland Breezy, showers, 17 °C max Ongoing railway delays, local power outages Northern England Windy, scattered clouds and rain Possible falls debris, service delays Northern Ireland Cool and blustery, showers likely Ferry & flight continued disruption Southern England Milder, cloud breaking to sun Gradual improvement, fewer disruptions

Final Thoughts

Storm Floris, once departed, leaves a legacy of disruption: comparison-worthy records broken with winds exceeding 80–100 mph, widespread power outages, and cancelled public events. As the UK recovers, Tuesday 5 August offers a mix of windy showers and improving conditions—though caution remains for northern regions.

Looking ahead, Thursday may bring another bout of stormy weather, especially for northwestern parts, but conditions should continue to moderate as the week progresses.