Storm Floris: Impact Continues Across the UK on Tuesday 5 August 2025

weather photo1. Weather Overview — Tuesday 5 August

TThe UK is now experiencing the aftermath of Storm Floris, which struck on Monday 4 August. According to the Met Office, gusty winds and scattered showers will persist, particularly in northern regions. Daily highs will reach around 17 °C, with lows near 12 °C, and strong winds capable of moving unsecured objects remain a concern.

2. GIS & Travel Disruptions: Ongoing Effects

SSevere wind warnings mostly lifted by early Tuesday; however, significant disruptions remain:

3. Scale of the Storm: Wind, Power, and Infrastructure

4. Climate Context & Why Floris Was Special

5. Today’s Forecast & Safety Advice

  • *Conditions remain windy and showery, particularly in Northern and Western areas.– *Temperatures stay mild, rising to 17 °C in England and lower in Scotland.– *Southern England sees limited impacts—mostly clearance and drier skies by midday.

Practical Guidance:

  • CContinue securing loose outdoor items—fences, bins, garden furniture.– AAvoid coastal promenades or exposed routes; trust official advisories.– *Check for localized power outages and have backup options for heat, light, and communications.– *Plan travel carefully—many routes remain disrupted or delayed.

6. What’s Next: Looking Ahead to Thursday

AAccording to the Met Office, Storm Floris is tracking northeast, with conditions easing gradually through the day. However, another area of low pressure arriving late Wednesday will likely bring fresh wind and rain to northwestern areas on Thursday, though impacts will be milder than Floris.nbcmiami.com+13Met Office+13Sky News+13Cruise Hive+3The Independent+3Sky News+3The Times
By midweek, drier and sunnier conditions are expected to return, especially across southern England, while northern regions may remain unsettled through mid‑August.

Summary Table — Tuesday 5 August 2025

Region Conditions Today Key Impacts
Scotland Breezy, showers, 17 °C max Ongoing railway delays, local power outages
Northern England Windy, scattered clouds and rain Possible falls debris, service delays
Northern Ireland Cool and blustery, showers likely Ferry & flight continued disruption
Southern England Milder, cloud breaking to sun Gradual improvement, fewer disruptions

Final Thoughts

Storm Floris, once departed, leaves a legacy of disruption: comparison-worthy records broken with winds exceeding 80–100 mph, widespread power outages, and cancelled public events. As the UK recovers, Tuesday 5 August offers a mix of windy showers and improving conditions—though caution remains for northern regions.

Looking ahead, Thursday may bring another bout of stormy weather, especially for northwestern parts, but conditions should continue to moderate as the week progresses.

