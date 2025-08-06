UK Weather Forecast for 6th August 2025: Mild, Cloudy and Mostly Dry

☁️ Overview: A Calm, Cloudy Day for the UK

As we reach the midpoint of the first week of August 2025, much of the UK is experiencing a relatively calm and mild day weather-wise. Following the stormy impact of Storm Floris earlier this week, today marks a welcome return to stability, albeit under overcast skies.

Wednesday 6 August 2025 brings intermittent clouds, dry conditions, and seasonally mild temperatures. With daytime highs reaching around 18°C (64°F) in southern and central areas and cooler breezes in the north, it’s a day ideal for low-key outdoor plans, running errands, or enjoying the late summer calm.

Let’s dive into the full national and regional outlook to help you plan your day.

🌡️ National Weather Snapshot – 6 August 2025

Weather Element Forecast General Conditions Intermittent clouds, mild, mostly dry Max Temperature 18°C (64°F) – southern/central England Min Temperature 12°C (54°F) – Scotland and overnight UK-wide Wind Light to moderate breeze, max gusts 15–20 mph Rainfall < 10% chance of light showers in western uplands UV Index Moderate (mostly cloudy skies reduce exposure) Sunset Time ~8:45 PM BST

🌍 UK-Wide Regional Forecast – 6 August 2025

🌆 London & South East England

Morning: A cool start around 13°C , gradually warming as cloud cover shifts.

Afternoon: Intermittent sunshine through the clouds, peaking at 18°C .

Evening: Dry and cloudy with comfortable temperatures near 16°C.

Advice: Great day for walks in the park, market visits, or travel. No need for umbrellas, but bring a light jacket.

🌄 South West England (Bristol, Cornwall, Devon)

Morning: Mostly cloudy with coastal mist in Cornwall.

Afternoon: Light breeze and some brightness inland, highs around 17°C .

Evening: Partly cloudy skies linger, remaining dry.

Advice: Enjoy outdoor activities in dry, mild conditions. Coastal areas may remain cooler.

🌾 Midlands (Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham)

Throughout the day: Intermittent clouds with consistent dry spells.

Temperatures: Max around 17–18°C in the afternoon.

Advice: Comfortable conditions ideal for commutes and casual outdoor time. Great day for errands or afternoon outings.

🏞️ North West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

Morning: Patchy clouds and slightly cooler temps around 14°C .

Afternoon: Some breaks in the clouds possible, especially inland.

Evening: Temperatures around 15°C, with isolated cloud build-up.

Advice: Some regions in Cumbria may feel damper due to residual moisture—carry a jacket just in case.

🏙️ North East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)

Conditions: Largely overcast with limited sunshine, but remaining dry.

Temperatures: Hovering around 16°C midday.

Advice: Coastal wind may make it feel cooler—ideal for museums, shopping, and indoor attractions.

🐉 Wales (Cardiff, Swansea, Snowdonia)

South Wales: Intermittent cloud cover, dry all day, high of 17°C .

North Wales: Slight chance of drizzle over hills but mostly cloudy.

Advice: Excellent day for hillwalking or beach visits—minimal wind and dry skies.

🏔️ Scotland (Glasgow, Edinburgh, Highlands)

Morning: Cool and overcast, 11–13°C start.

Afternoon: Slight warm-up with a high of 15°C in central belt regions.

Highlands: Breezier and cooler, with possible drizzle.

Advice: Great day to explore cities like Edinburgh; some caution advised for Highlands hikers.

🍀 Northern Ireland (Belfast, Derry)

All day: Cloudy with light winds. No rain expected.

Temperature: 14–15°C throughout.

Advice: Make the most of the dry weather—ideal for city breaks and short outdoor excursions.

🕒 Hour-by-Hour UK Weather Forecast – 6 August 2025

Time Conditions Temperature (°C) Notes 06:00 Intermittent clouds 13 Chilly start 09:00 Cloudy 16 Light breeze 12:00 Mostly cloudy 18 Daytime high in south 15:00 Intermittent clouds 17 Comfortable and dry 18:00 Cloudy 16 Light winds, stable 21:00 Overcast 14 Cooler with nightfall

🌦️ Is There Any Rain Today?

The likelihood of rainfall today is very low, with only a 10% chance of brief showers over high ground in western Scotland and Cumbria. The rest of the UK will remain dry, with only mist and patchy fog possible in coastal and upland areas during early morning and late evening.

🌤️ UV Index, Air Quality & Pollen Count

UV Index: Low to Moderate – Clouds will limit exposure; sunscreen optional unless you’ll be out all day.

Air Quality Index: Good across all regions – No pollution or allergen spikes expected.

Pollen Count: Low – Ideal for hay fever sufferers to enjoy the outdoors.

📉 Post-Storm Calm: A Relief After Storm Floris

Earlier this week, Storm Floris battered parts of the UK with gusts up to 124 mph and widespread travel disruption. Today’s conditions mark a significant improvement, with no warnings in place and all major transportation routes gradually resuming normal operation.

Power outages are being restored in parts of Scotland.

Train and ferry services are returning to schedule.

Airports report no significant weather-related delays.

📌 Summary Table by UK Region – 6 August 2025

Region Conditions High Temp (°C) Rain Chance London & South East Partly cloudy 18 <5% South West England Cloudy with bright spells 17 <10% Midlands Intermittent clouds 18 <5% North West England Overcast 17 10% (west) North East England Cloudy 16 <10% Wales Dry, cloudy 17 10% (north) Scotland Cool & overcast 15 15% (Highlands) Northern Ireland Cloudy and dry 15 <5%

✅ Best Activities for Today’s Weather

Here’s what you can plan for Wednesday 6 August 2025, based on the mild and dry conditions:

City Strolls: Great weather for sightseeing or urban exploring in London, Cardiff, or Edinburgh.

Countryside Walks: Comfortable temperatures for hill walking or cycling in the Cotswolds, Peak District, or Lake District.

Market Days: With no rain forecast, it’s an ideal time to visit local farmers’ markets or food festivals.

Outdoor Cafés and Parks: With UV levels moderate and temps pleasant, perfect for relaxed afternoons outside.

Home & Garden Tasks: A dry day means lawn mowing, outdoor painting, or light gardening is back on the cards.

📅 Looking Ahead: UK Weather Forecast for 7–9 August 2025

Thursday 7 August: Slight uptick in temperatures; more sunshine expected in southern England.

Friday 8 August: Cloud cover thickens with isolated showers developing in the north and west.

Saturday 9 August: Widespread overcast skies with higher rain risk, especially in northern areas.

🌞 Final Thoughts: A Steady Summer Day

Wednesday 6 August 2025 offers the UK a stable and tranquil summer’s day. With no weather warnings, no major travel disruptions, and temperatures in the mid-to-high teens, it’s a good time to recharge after recent storms and ease back into normality.

Whether you’re heading to work, taking the kids out, or simply enjoying a coffee in the garden, today’s dry and mild forecast makes it a day for light layers, outdoor plans, and peace of mind.