A strong performance during 2021 has led to the creation of 26 new jobs at the North East’s biggest outlet shopping centre.

Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination saw like-for-like sales increase by 13% against the same period in 2019, despite hugely challenging times for the UK retail sector.

A diverse range of brands opened their doors at the centre in the last few months including menswear store Cavani, independent caffé Etto, Baytree Interiors and world-renowned candle brand Yankee Candle.

As the store count increases, there are additional job opportunities available for those looking for a career in retail within the North East. Sales Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Supervisor roles are all waiting to be filled on both part and full time contracts.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said: “Considering the rollercoaster of the last two years, I’m pleased to share that Dalton Park’s strong 2021 performance is leading to a promising start of 2022.

“In addition to our Morrisons superstore, which opened in November 2020, the four new brands that have opened are proving very popular with guests and it’s great to see new faces down the mall as they take up their new positions in stores.

“We’re always keen to welcome customer service champions to join the Dalton Park family, so I’d urge anyone looking to kickstart their retail career in 2022 to visit our new jobs section on the website.”

“There’s lots of exciting plans in the pipeline for this year that we can’t wait to share, so we are most definitely looking forward to a positive and prosperous 2022!”

To view Dalton Park’s latest career opportunities, visit: https://www.dalton-park.co.uk/careers/