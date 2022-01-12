We’ve all been there. It’s Christmas time and our minds are flooded with ideas for how we can improve our lives. Coming up with New Year’s resolutions while sipping champagne at a New Year’s party is fun, but when it comes to keeping them… Well, let’s just say many of us falter. This is particularly the case when it comes to health-related goals.

Maybe you have chosen to go vegan, eat less meat, or to quit alcohol. No matter what it is, getting rid of old habits is never easy. Here’s a few tips for how you break the vicious cycle.

1. Share your journey with the world

Ever felt drawn to the idea of starting your own blog or podcast? Then now might be the perfect time to get started. People love hearing about the struggles of others and by sharing them in a public forum, you are less likely to give up. Let's say you have vowed never to eat meat again. Sounds easy, but if you have spent a lifetime enjoying steaks it might not be. That's why having your own podcast or blog can help. And who knows, it could turn into a business one day?

2. Get support from others

There is always someone else out there who has been where you are now. That means there are people out there who understand what you are going through and can relate. This could be anything from friends to family to online groups. There is a lot out there and a quick Google search is bound to bring many results. Keep reminding yourself of your motivation. Why are you doing it? Reading inspirational stories and hearing from those who have achieved your goal works wonders.

3. Monitor your progress in an app

It might sound simple but monitoring our progress and seeing a visual view of how far we have come can be super helpful when it comes to keeping our New Year’s resolutions. And many apps have popped up in recent years that aim to do just that. Yet, it’s important to remember that the app is only half of it. Attitude and mindset are just as important – so make sure you have a solid plan in place before downloading your app as disappointment can easily ruin your New Year’s resolution.

4. Get inspired by healthy recipes

A common misconception about being healthy is that it robs you of tasty food. The truth is healthy food, like veggie dinners, can be incredible if you know how to make it. Seek inspiration on blogs and websites to find the right recipes for your weekly meals and challenge your taste buds and culinary skills. Having yummy dishes that are in line with your health goal can help you stay on track. It shows you that being healthy doesn’t have to be boring.