SIXTH formers are celebrating the opening of a new study centre which offers them the scholastic ambiance of a university to boost their learning.

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, officially opened the new centre which follows a significant investment at English Martyrs Sixth Form College, Hartlepool, as further education provision thrives across the town.

Students at English Martyrs School benefited from a new building and the sixth form centre renovation is the latest phase of development at the Catcote Road site.

A study area in the sixth form building has been completely re-designed to give students a dedicated space to work in their time between lessons.

The design of the room was student-led with the college working with the student body to create the ideal space. A plaque, designed by the college, will be hung in the room to commemorate the opening event.

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “This is a major development of our post-16 provision giving the students the space they deserve after a difficult time caused by the pandemic.

“We want to grow our 200-strong sixth form even more and the new-look centre provides the scholastic vibe of a university to enhance their learning.

“We are rich in Hartlepool in secondary and post-16 provision and this refurbishment will highlight that we offer something different at English Martyrs, including A Levels in Spanish, French and German, music, afterschool Latin, the sciences of chemistry, physics, biology, psychology, and, on the vocational side, health and social care.”

Mrs Crawshaw said she was looking forward to welcoming visitors to the new facility at an open event on Thursday, March 17, for students in Year 11 who were considering their college options for September. They would get the chance to experience the centre, meet students and teachers and enrol.

She added: “The Lord Lieutenant spoke about how vibrant the space was and, as a former teacher herself, she talked passionately about the opportunities it would give them.”

Mrs Snowdon also got the chance to tour the sixth form and speak to students in the common room and lessons.

Head student Emily Barnard said: “Students are delighted that we are the cohort to develop our sixth form. This facility is so beneficial to current and future EMS6 students. The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form community works tirelessly to ensure that students reach their maximum potential and aim to give them the best possible facilities.”

Head student Logan Biggins, 17, added: “We love our new study area and we really appreciate the work the college has done for us and for future students who will study here.”

For more details of the open event and opportunities at English Martyrs Sixth Form College visit www.ems.bhcet.org.uk.