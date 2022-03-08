Boldon-based HLA Services has partnered with Sunderland College to offer two T Level students direct work experience.

Students, Taylor Dove and Kieran Beattie, are studying a T Level technical qualification in Building Services Engineering for Construction at Level 3 and are spending two days a week at HLA Services.

T Levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and vocational experience during an industry placement of a minimum of 315 hours.

Neil Henry, director, HLA Services, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with Sunderland College, with many of our apprentices hailing from the college.

“This is the first year the college has delivered a two-year T Level course in Building Services Engineering for Construction at Level 3 and we were keen to help support the two students with their studies.

“Both Taylor and Kieran have adapted well and are getting exposure to live projects, which will stand them in good stead for the future.”

With its headquarters in Boldon, and a new office in Teesside, HLA Services employs over 100 people, with satellite offices in Cumbria and North Yorkshire. The company works across numerous sectors including construction, manufacturing, retail, education and hospitality. It is one of the North East’s leading full mechanical, air conditioning, climate change and temperature control specialists.

Victoria Moyse, work experience and placement lead at Education Partnership North East, of which Sunderland College is a part, said: “We have amazing employer partners, such as HLA Services, who have worked closely with us to create engaging placement opportunities for our students. Neil Henry and the team at HLA Services have been supportive of our industry placements for many years and we value the opportunity to partner with them on behalf of our students.

“We have been extremely proud of, and delighted with, the progress of our T Level students and industry placements this academic year. Students from all five of our T Level pathways have begun their placements in industry within sectors including Adult Nursing, Education and Childcare, Construction and Digital.”

