Subaru releases new Crosstrek model in the UK

Subaru Crosstrek released in the UK, replacing outgoing XV model

10 percent stiffer chassis for improved dynamic performance and ride quality

All-Wheel Drive system with X-MODE® and 220mm class-leading ground clearance

11.6-inch multimedia touchscreen with wireless Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay™

Eyesight® Driver Assist Technology standard across the range

Subaru Crosstrek starts from £34,290 with order books open now

16th January 2024 – Subaru (UK) Ltd has expanded its SUV offering in the UK with the release of the new Crosstrek model. Replacing the outgoing Subaru XV, the Crosstrek is available in Limited and Touring trim levels with prices starting at £34,290 OTR and going up to £36,290 OTR for the range-topping Touring variant. Order books for this new model are now open, with demonstrator and showroom display vehicles available across the Subaru UK dealer network.

Adventure and Versatility

The Subaru Crosstrek has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle. The 220mm ground clearance for Crosstrek models is greater than that of many SUVs, yet it maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

Standard across the range is a revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with a faster response time, more agile handling, and better control both on-and off-road. Driver-selectable X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control maximises wheel control on slippery surfaces and steep inclines. Touring variants upgrade to dual-function X-MODE® for increased capability in a wider range of conditions. All models feature Incline Start Assist, which briefly holds the vehicle while the driver pulls away from a stop on a hill, along with Subaru Intelligent Drive with two selectable drive modes, Intelligent and Sport.

The versatile Crosstrek has 315-litres of boot area capacity with 60:40 folding rear seatbacks for added flexibility. With both seatbacks down, the cargo area can increase to 922 litres of usable space, whilst the wide rear gate opening offers a low lift-over height, allowing for easy loading and unloading. All models are also fitted with raised roof rails allowing for greater carrying options for more adventurous owners.

All-New Exterior and Interior Design

The new exterior design communicates a ready-for-adventure spirit with a new frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights, a more sculptural body, and a broad-shouldered stance. Black wheel arch cladding and rocker panels provide a sharp contrast to the body colour. Limited models are equipped with 17-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels whilst Touring models come with 18-inch Diamond Turned wheels in an alternative design.

Several functional aerodynamic improvements enhance the performance and stability of the vehicle. An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability. Another air outlet added at each side of the rear bumper reduces body sway due to air trapped behind the bumper.

The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimises fatigue. A focused effort on reducing sounds within particular frequency ranges has resulted in a quieter and more comfortable cabin environment.

Finishing off the interior, the 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen, fitted as standard on all Crosstrek models, is equipped with wireless Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay™ with a full-screen display. The onboard multimedia system also works as a centre information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo and DAB audio, and a rear vision camera.

Performance and Handling

The Subaru Crosstrek is powered by the brand’s trusted 2.0-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU e-BOXER® engine producing 136ps and 182 Nm of torque 4000rpm, with a 0-62mph time of 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 123mph. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. Touring trim models also feature a manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The Subaru Crosstrek also benefits from a version of the brand’s dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

Structure and Safety

The Subaru Global Platform for the Crosstrek has been enhanced with 10 per cent higher torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and additional structural adhesive contributes to better body rigidity and less weight. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance, smoother ride, and quieter cabin.

Standard on all Crosstrek models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight® can identify bicycles and pedestrians at junctions sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions.

Automatic Emergency Steering is now included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This safety feature works with EyeSight® and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision within a lane at speeds less than 50 mph. A Driver Monitoring System is also now fitted as standard to Crosstrek models, alerting the driver to any unusual and potentially dangerous activity whilst behind the wheel.

For total peace of mind, all Subaru Crosstrek models are covered by a 3-year / 60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty. Additionally, the traction battery for all Crosstrek e-BOXER models is covered by an 8-year / 100,000-mile warranty¹. Service intervals occur every 12,00 miles or 1 year, whichever arises first.