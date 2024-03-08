Changing Minds With Pick Up A Penny Announces Their 2nd Annual Ball

Changing Minds with Pick Up a Penny, a North East Community Interest Company dedicated to providing individualised mental and physiological health and therapeutic services, is thrilled to announce their 2nd Annual Fundraising Black Tie Ball. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 23rd, at the prestigious Grand Hotel in Gosforth, Newcastle.

The organisation extends an invitation to both companies and individuals to join them in supporting this significant event by purchasing tickets. Proceeds from the ball will contribute towards children, young people, and families mental and physiological needs, along with supporting their upcoming conference, “One Size Doesn’t Fit All,” set to be held at the Grand Hotel on November the 9th this year.

The conference aims to bring together some of the world’s foremost experts in their fields to share insights and strategies for addressing mental and physiological health challenges. With the event’s proceedings broadcasted worldwide, it promises to be a groundbreaking opportunity to enhance understanding and treatment options for individuals affected by these conditions.

Leading the charge is psychotherapist Sara Young, along with her dedicated team, who specialise in pioneering therapies aimed at supporting mental and physiological health. Sara, whose passion lies in supporting individuals of all ages, particularly children and young people, founded Changing Minds with Pick Up a Penny in Forest Hall, North Tyneside, to provide comprehensive support for long-term recovery.

Reflecting on the organisation’s mission, Sara commented, “By adopting a person-cantered holistic approach, we empower individuals to experience improved psychological health and emotional wellbeing, leading to happier and more fulfilling lives, and enabling them to reach their full potential.

“We’re desperately looking for companies to consider supporting our event, buy either purchasing tickets / tables for the ball, or sponsoring the event. There are a limitless number of opportunities available, and we welcome businesses in the region to support our very important cause.”

Main sponsor of the ball is GAP Group NE, with supporting businesses; Blueline Taxis, The Grand Hotel, Gosforth, Pride Radio, and JAM Marketing Limited.

At the heart of Changing Minds’ fundraising efforts lies Pick Up a Penny, a fundraising arm built on the principle that every contribution, no matter how small (including foreign currency), can make a meaningful difference. Sara’s vision extends to establishing a network of mental and physiological health centres offering innovative and timely therapies, with plans underway for the first centre in the North East.

For those interested in attending the 2nd Annual Ball and supporting this noble cause, tickets can be purchased by emailing info@changingmindswithpickupapenny.co.uk.