— New Addition to Subaru SUV Lineup in BEV Form —

Tokyo, November 11, 2021, Subaru Corporation today unveiled the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) SOLTERRA.

In developing SOLTERRA, the brand’s first BEV to be launched globally, Subaru aimed to exceed the various customer expectations for BEVs and make it a practical vehicle so that customers can choose it comfortably and confidently, as the vehicle will be the cornerstone of Subaru’s future BEVs. At the same time, as a Subaru SUV, Subaru aimed to make it a vehicle that existing Subaru customers can feel that it truly is a Subaru.

By filling it with new values that a BEV can offer and the value of “enjoyment and peace of mind” that Subaru have cultivated over many years, SOLTERRA has been built as an authentic SUV in an environmentally friendly package that can be used with peace of mind like the existing Subaru SUV models.

Exterior and Interior

The seamlessly shaped hexagon grille expresses the energy efficiency of a BEV. The body with the horizontal axis starting from that hexagon and the dynamic fenders bulging out from the inside show the strength as an SUV.

Low instrumental panel and top mounted meters, a first for Subaru, located on the instrumental panel and visible above the steering wheel realized the spacious interior.

e-SUBARU Global Platform

Utilizing the know-how cultivated with the highly recognized Subaru Global Platform, we have jointly developed the e-Subaru Global Platform together with Toyota Motor Corporation as a BEV-dedicated platform.

The e-Subaru Global Platform enables a driving experience with superior driving dynamics, that brings high stability and handling linearly responds to driver’s steering operation.

High capacity battery packs are placed under the floor as it is a BEV, and by utilizing that battery as a part of the structure, a low center of gravity and high body strength and rigidity are realized.

Driving Performance/AWD System

SOLTERRA has adopted a new system that drives the front and rear wheels with separate motors. Taking advantage of the expertise in AWD technology precisely controlling the four tires that SUBARU has accumulated over many years, the agile response of the electric motors and the flexible driving force distribution between front and rear, SOLTERRA fully utilizes the grips of the four wheels and offers a driving with confidence and peace of mind.

Like the other SUBARU SUV models, SOLTERRA features the X-MODE AWD control system that enhances the sense of security on rough roads. By adding the new Grip Control function, which enables the vehicle to run at a constant speed while stabilizing the vehicle even on rough roads, the capability is further enhanced.

Safety

By devising the skeleton shape of each part of the body and optimizing the material strength, SOLTERRA achieves both weight reduction and superior collision safety at the same time.

In the event of a collision, the structure that transfers the load to multiple body skeletons efficiently absorbs the collision energy. It protects not only the vehicle occupants, but also protects the high-voltage equipment in the BEV.

For more details, please visit the SOLTERRA special webpage.

https://www.subaru-global.com/solterra/

SOLTERRA is the vehicle which takes an important role for SUBARU, the company aiming at “delivering happiness to all,” to face the challenges of global warming and climate change and continue to deliver smiles in the future.

The vehicle has been jointly-developed by Toyota and SUBARU, which entered into a new business and capital alliance in September 2019. They brought together technologies and knowledges that are expertise of each under the slogan “Let’s make ever-better cars together” and the engineers of both companies developed it together while engaging in a friendly rivalry.

The launch of the SOLTERRA will start by the middle of 2022 in the markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China.

【Specification of SOLTERRA (Japan model, in-house measurement)】