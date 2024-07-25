Summer Fun Fiesta: A Month of Free Family Fun at Wellington Square!

Join the team at Wellington Square this August for a Summer Fun Fiesta, a series of exciting events designed for the whole family! Every Saturday, they will host a variety of activities from creative crafts to thrilling gaming adventures, and even face painting. All events are free and open to the public.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturdays, August 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Wellington Square Shopping Centre

Families are invited to join the free entertainment at Wellington Square, where there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Gaming enthusiasts can experience the ultimate gaming adventure on the Gamezone Bus! This state-of-the-art mobile gaming van features stadium-style seating with TVs, PS5s, Xboxes, and a Nintendo Switch, offering over 50 of the latest games. Whether they prefer to play solo or compete with friends, the Gamezone Bus provides an unparalleled gaming experience. Entry is free, and no booking is required. However, please note that due to the 10-player limit, there may be a waiting period. Entry times can be found on the Wellington Square website.

Budding young artists can unleash their creativity at the free craft sessions. Dive into activities like sand art, sun catchers, and magic painting. Additionally, there is the chance to help develop the centre’s community tapestry project. Join in the fun-filled day of artistic expression and let your creativity shine!

There is also the opportunity to be transformed into your favourite character with free face-painting sessions. Talented artists will create stunning designs to bring imagination to life. This is a perfect opportunity for children to enjoy a bit of fantasy and fun.

Join Us for a Summer of Fun!

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for free family fun. Mark your calendars for Saturdays in August and join us from 10am to 2pm for an unforgettable Summer Fun Fiesta. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more details about the event please visit the centre’s website www.wellingtonshops.co.uk