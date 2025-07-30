SUMMER FUN IS GROWING ON TREES AT THE BRIDGES…

CHILDREN can climb, swing and slide through summer – whatever the weather – at a special new playground in Sunderland.

The Bridges shopping centre has brought the outdoors indoors with an interactive, woodland-inspired Tree Tops Adventure Playground for those aged from three to 11.

And, along with the chance to explore its four play zones, the Bridges is running a series of nature themed craft workshops every Wednesday throughout August.

The Tree Tops Adventure Playground – which opens on 4 August – has been designed to stimulate learning through play and is comprised of a ball pool and slide and a climbing wall, complete with supportive ropes to build confidence and coordination.

A vine-wrapped Tepee Swing is set against a dreamlike floral backdrop to echo the natural world while The Grand Treehouse is a leafy hideaway with climbing ropes, ladders and a slide, in which children can explore and play.

The Bridges is also letting young explorers’ imaginations run wild with weekly craft workshops, starting on 6 August with bee house making.

On 13 August they can learn how to make wind chimes and the following Wednesday, 20 August they can turn their hands to flowerpot painting and planting.

And at the final workshop, on 27 August, they will learn how to make their very own kites.

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, said its summer entertainment was designed to entertain them as well as to allow their imaginations to run riot.

“The Tree Tops Adventure Playground enables them to do all those things children love – climbing, swinging, sliding and exploring –regardless of the weather,” she said.

“While our nature-themed craft workshops will fire their imaginations to create useful objects they might never have made or even seen before.”

The Tree Tops Adventure Playground and Wednesday craft workshops are free to enjoy with no booking required.

However, the Bridges is proud to be supporting Feeding Families, a North East charity offering support, hope and security to those experiencing food insecurity.

And it hopes as many people as possible will make a voluntary donation, online at https://tinyurl.com/BridgesFeedingFamilies via a QR code or coin drop, to support its work. A food donation can also be made at one of the collection boxes in the centre. Preferred items can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/BridgesFoodDonation

“Wearsiders are well known for their generosity,” said Karen and, ”with so many families really feeling financial pressure at the moment, we do hope those who can, will give generously to an extremely good cause.”

The Tree Tops Adventure Playground will be open daily from Monday 4 August to Sunday 31 August from 10am to 4pm with quiet time sessions on Sundays from 11am to 12 noon.

For more information visit https://www.thebridges-shopping.com/