THE SPA AT RAMSIDE BRINGS THE ZEN

ANYONE craving some inner calm and the ultimate relaxation experience should head to a top County Durham spa.

The Spa at Ramside at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham has unveiled details of its Spring Slumber event, an evening of therapeutic sounds and floatation in the hotel’s 25 metre swimming pool.

Participants will first immerse themselves in the sounds of singing bowls created by SoulScape, a company which specialises in meditation, sound baths and organising retreats.

Guests will take part in a guided meditation experience, followed by a healing sound journey using sacred instruments such as symphonic gong, singing bowls, chimes, and gentle percussion.

And it will all take place in the spa’s main pool, where people will be supported by floats to ensure they can drift into a state of calmness.

Spring Slumber takes place on Wednesday 13 May and costs £149 per person, which also includes a two course meal in the spa’s acclaimed Fusion Asian restaurant.

Fay Pratt, Spa Director, said the experience was perfect for anyone dealing with stress or who just wanted to let go of outside pressures.

“This really is an incredible experience, aimed at helping people relax and enjoy the opportunity to shut out the outside world,” said Fay.

“It’s deeply restorative and leaves people feeling reenergised but blissful at the same time.

“We deliberately limit the amount of spaces available so it’s not too crowded, which means we encourage people to book as soon as possible to avoid being disappointed.”

Spring Slumber can be booked at

https://ramsidehallhotel.try.be/items/6840713716a26abe1400b938/spring-slumber

Anyone who attends is advised not to have a heavy meal or alcohol prior to the experience and is not suitable for anyone who is in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy or who suffers from epilepsy.

Sound baths are also not advised for people with certain medical condition and a doctor’s advice should be sought by anyone who suffers ear infections, severe mental illnesses or severe osteoporosis.

Those who have had recent joint operations, are fitted with a pacemaker, are in advanced stages of cancer or have Ménière’s disease or tinnitus should also take professional advice.