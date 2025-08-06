The Ultimate Go-Karting Guide: 20 Best Tracks in the North East of England

When it comes to adrenaline-filled, family-friendly activities in the North East of England, nothing beats go-karting. Whether you’re an amateur racer, a seasoned petrolhead, or a parent looking for a thrilling day out with the kids, the North East is packed with options.
Here’s a detailed list of the top 20 go-karting venues and experiences across the region — from Newcastle to Middlesbrough and everywhere in between. Each track offers something unique, be it a high-speed outdoor circuit or an immersive AR-powered race experience.
1. TeamSport Karting Newcastle (Wallsend)
-
Location: Wallsend, Newcastle
-
Type: Indoor, Multi-Level
-
Track Length: 500 metres
-
Why Go: Offers one of the most exhilarating indoor racing experiences in the UK. Features include flyovers, hairpin bends, and high-speed straights.
-
Good For: Birthdays, stag/hen dos, corporate events
2. Karting North East (Warden Law, Sunderland)
-
Location: Warden Law, near Sunderland
-
Type: Outdoor
-
Track Length: 1,200 metres (one of the UK’s longest)
-
Why Go: Professional-standard track with proper racing atmosphere. Great for serious racers.
-
Good For: Adults, professional karting, group competitions
3. BattleKart Gateshead (Metrocentre)
-
Location: Gateshead, opposite the Metrocentre
-
Type: Indoor Electric Karting with AR Integration
-
Why Go: Blends real-life karting with Mario Kart-style gameplay. Unique power-ups, virtual items, and projection mapping.
-
Good For: Families, gamers, tech enthusiasts
4. TopGear Karting Durham
-
Location: Durham City
-
Type: Indoor
-
Track Length: Medium
-
Why Go: Offers a fun and relaxed racing atmosphere for all ages. Affordable and locally loved.
-
Good For: Beginners, family fun, student outings
5. Teesside Karting (Middlesbrough)
-
Location: South Tees Motorsports Park
-
Type: Outdoor
-
Track Length: Up to 2.1 km (longest in Europe)
-
Why Go: Host to several national karting championships. Very high-speed circuit.
-
Good For: Racing fans, practice sessions, endurance racing
6. TeamSport Karting Stockton
-
Location: Stockton-on-Tees
-
Type: Indoor
-
Track Length: 500 metres
-
Why Go: Slick, modern facility with a multi-level track and great lighting.
-
Good For: Wet weather days, kids’ parties, after-work sessions
7. Grangefield Karting Centre (Stockton)
-
Location: Grangefield, Stockton
-
Type: Outdoor (seasonal)
-
Why Go: More casual and localised option for karting fans in Teesside.
-
Good For: Low-pressure racing, local practice, beginners
8. Go-Kart Party Northumberland (Mobile Karting)
-
Location: Mobile (covers Alnwick, Ashington, Morpeth, and more)
-
Type: Indoor/Outdoor (Inflatable Track for Kids)
-
Why Go: Great for private birthday parties, school events, and community fairs.
-
Good For: Kids aged 4–10, party planners
9. Planet Leisure Karting (Newton Aycliffe)
-
Location: Newton Aycliffe, County Durham
-
Type: Indoor
-
Why Go: Situated inside a multi-activity entertainment centre. Combine karting with bowling, laser tag, and more.
-
Good For: Family days out, team days, multi-activity trips
10. Whitley Bay Karting & Mini GP
-
Location: Whitley Bay (Pop-up/Seasonal Events)
-
Type: Temporary
-
Why Go: Offers mini GPs and racing experiences at seaside events and festivals.
-
Good For: Seaside holidays, kids, summer fun
11. Rally Karting at Action Paintball (Yarm)
-
Location: Yarm, Teesside
-
Type: Off-road rally karting
-
Why Go: Totally different experience from traditional karting — bumpy terrain and mud!
-
Good For: Adrenaline junkies, team building, adventure seekers
12. Virtual Karting Experiences (VR Rooms in Newcastle and Durham)
-
Location: Multiple VR arcades
-
Type: Virtual Reality
-
Why Go: Race Formula 1-style tracks from the comfort of a simulator with motion seats and steering wheels.
-
Good For: Rainy days, F1 fans, simulator lovers
13. Corporate Karting Events (Available Region-Wide)
-
Location: Any major karting venue
-
Why Go: Custom-built race formats for team-building days. Many venues offer exclusive track hire, trophies, and catering.
-
Good For: Office parties, incentive days, leadership training
14. Junior Karting Leagues (TeamSport & Teesside)
-
Location: Newcastle, Stockton, Middlesbrough
-
Why Go: Many venues offer weekly racing leagues for young drivers aged 8–16.
-
Good For: Youth motorsport development, regular karting
15. Cadet Karting (Karting North East)
-
Location: Sunderland
-
Why Go: One of the best places to get younger kids into karting with child-safe karts and training staff.
-
Good For: Kids aged 8–12
16. Arrive and Drive Sessions
-
Location: Most venues including TeamSport, Karting North East, and TopGear
-
Why Go: No pre-planning required — just turn up and race.
-
Good For: Spontaneous fun, tourists, first-timers
17. Ladies-Only Racing Events
-
Location: TeamSport Newcastle and Stockton
-
Why Go: Female-focused sessions to encourage inclusivity and competitive spirit.
-
Good For: Hen parties, all-female groups, beginners
18. Karting Gift Vouchers (All Major Venues)
-
Location: Available online
-
Why Go: Perfect for birthdays, Christmas or celebration gifts.
-
Good For: Presents for petrolheads
19. Karting Safety Training & Track Days
-
Location: Teesside Karting, Karting North East
-
Why Go: Advanced training options available for those wanting to go from casual racer to pro.
-
Good For: Motorsport careers, advanced driving lessons
20. Electric Karting in the North East (BattleKart & TeamSport)
-
Location: Gateshead, Newcastle, Stockton
-
Why Go: Eco-friendly karting options with minimal noise and emissions — future-proof fun.
-
Good For: Sustainability fans, modern racers, indoor events
🏁 Why Go-Karting in the North East?
✅ Variety
From AR-powered indoor karting at BattleKart to rally karting in muddy fields near Yarm, the diversity of karting options in the North East is unmatched.
✅ Accessibility
Newcastle, Durham, Teesside, Sunderland — wherever you are in the region, there’s a track within reach.
✅ Affordability
With prices starting as low as £20 for kids and £30–£40 for adults, it’s one of the most cost-effective motorsports.
✅ Family Friendly
Many venues offer sessions for kids as young as 4, making karting a safe and exciting family day out.
✅ Weatherproof Fun
Indoor venues like TeamSport, BattleKart, and TopGear ensure that fun doesn’t stop when the weather turns.
🧠 Tips Before You Go Karting
-
Book in advance, especially during weekends or school holidays
-
Check minimum height/age (typically 125cm and 8 years old)
-
Wear comfortable clothes – race suits and helmets are usually provided
-
Watch a safety briefing video if you’re new
-
Use gift vouchers or online discounts for best prices
📍 How to Plan Your Karting Day
-
Choose your venue based on location, indoor/outdoor preference, and age group
-
Check session types – Arrive & Drive, Grand Prix, Endurance, etc.
-
Book online for discounts and secure slots
-
Arrive early for briefing and equipment fitting
-
Enjoy the ride!
💬 Final Thoughts
Go-karting in the North East of England is more than just a pastime — it’s a community, a challenge, and a blast of pure excitement. Whether you’re racing for fun, for trophies, or just to see who’s the fastest in the family, the region has something to offer everyone.
With high-tech indoor tracks, sweeping outdoor circuits, kid-friendly karts, and even rally-style mud racing, the North East is fast becoming one of the UK’s top regions for karting adventures.