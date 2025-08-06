The Ultimate Go-Karting Guide: 20 Best Tracks in the North East of England

When it comes to adrenaline-filled, family-friendly activities in the North East of England, nothing beats go-karting. Whether you’re an amateur racer, a seasoned petrolhead, or a parent looking for a thrilling day out with the kids, the North East is packed with options.

Here’s a detailed list of the top 20 go-karting venues and experiences across the region — from Newcastle to Middlesbrough and everywhere in between. Each track offers something unique, be it a high-speed outdoor circuit or an immersive AR-powered race experience.

1. TeamSport Karting Newcastle (Wallsend)

Location: Wallsend, Newcastle

Type: Indoor, Multi-Level

Track Length: 500 metres

Why Go: Offers one of the most exhilarating indoor racing experiences in the UK. Features include flyovers, hairpin bends, and high-speed straights.

Good For: Birthdays, stag/hen dos, corporate events

2. Karting North East (Warden Law, Sunderland)

Location: Warden Law, near Sunderland

Type: Outdoor

Track Length: 1,200 metres (one of the UK’s longest)

Why Go: Professional-standard track with proper racing atmosphere. Great for serious racers.

Good For: Adults, professional karting, group competitions

3. BattleKart Gateshead (Metrocentre)

Location: Gateshead, opposite the Metrocentre

Type: Indoor Electric Karting with AR Integration

Why Go: Blends real-life karting with Mario Kart-style gameplay. Unique power-ups, virtual items, and projection mapping.

Good For: Families, gamers, tech enthusiasts

4. TopGear Karting Durham

Location: Durham City

Type: Indoor

Track Length: Medium

Why Go: Offers a fun and relaxed racing atmosphere for all ages. Affordable and locally loved.

Good For: Beginners, family fun, student outings

5. Teesside Karting (Middlesbrough)

Location: South Tees Motorsports Park

Type: Outdoor

Track Length: Up to 2.1 km (longest in Europe)

Why Go: Host to several national karting championships. Very high-speed circuit.

Good For: Racing fans, practice sessions, endurance racing

6. TeamSport Karting Stockton

Location: Stockton-on-Tees

Type: Indoor

Track Length: 500 metres

Why Go: Slick, modern facility with a multi-level track and great lighting.

Good For: Wet weather days, kids’ parties, after-work sessions

7. Grangefield Karting Centre (Stockton)

Location: Grangefield, Stockton

Type: Outdoor (seasonal)

Why Go: More casual and localised option for karting fans in Teesside.

Good For: Low-pressure racing, local practice, beginners

8. Go-Kart Party Northumberland (Mobile Karting)

Location: Mobile (covers Alnwick, Ashington, Morpeth, and more)

Type: Indoor/Outdoor (Inflatable Track for Kids)

Why Go: Great for private birthday parties, school events, and community fairs.

Good For: Kids aged 4–10, party planners

9. Planet Leisure Karting (Newton Aycliffe)

Location: Newton Aycliffe, County Durham

Type: Indoor

Why Go: Situated inside a multi-activity entertainment centre. Combine karting with bowling, laser tag, and more.

Good For: Family days out, team days, multi-activity trips

10. Whitley Bay Karting & Mini GP

Location: Whitley Bay (Pop-up/Seasonal Events)

Type: Temporary

Why Go: Offers mini GPs and racing experiences at seaside events and festivals.

Good For: Seaside holidays, kids, summer fun

11. Rally Karting at Action Paintball (Yarm)

Location: Yarm, Teesside

Type: Off-road rally karting

Why Go: Totally different experience from traditional karting — bumpy terrain and mud!

Good For: Adrenaline junkies, team building, adventure seekers

12. Virtual Karting Experiences (VR Rooms in Newcastle and Durham)

Location: Multiple VR arcades

Type: Virtual Reality

Why Go: Race Formula 1-style tracks from the comfort of a simulator with motion seats and steering wheels.

Good For: Rainy days, F1 fans, simulator lovers

13. Corporate Karting Events (Available Region-Wide)

Location: Any major karting venue

Why Go: Custom-built race formats for team-building days. Many venues offer exclusive track hire, trophies, and catering.

Good For: Office parties, incentive days, leadership training

14. Junior Karting Leagues (TeamSport & Teesside)

Location: Newcastle, Stockton, Middlesbrough

Why Go: Many venues offer weekly racing leagues for young drivers aged 8–16.

Good For: Youth motorsport development, regular karting

15. Cadet Karting (Karting North East)

Location: Sunderland

Why Go: One of the best places to get younger kids into karting with child-safe karts and training staff.

Good For: Kids aged 8–12

16. Arrive and Drive Sessions

Location: Most venues including TeamSport, Karting North East, and TopGear

Why Go: No pre-planning required — just turn up and race.

Good For: Spontaneous fun, tourists, first-timers

17. Ladies-Only Racing Events

Location: TeamSport Newcastle and Stockton

Why Go: Female-focused sessions to encourage inclusivity and competitive spirit.

Good For: Hen parties, all-female groups, beginners

18. Karting Gift Vouchers (All Major Venues)

Location: Available online

Why Go: Perfect for birthdays, Christmas or celebration gifts.

Good For: Presents for petrolheads

19. Karting Safety Training & Track Days

Location: Teesside Karting, Karting North East

Why Go: Advanced training options available for those wanting to go from casual racer to pro.

Good For: Motorsport careers, advanced driving lessons

20. Electric Karting in the North East (BattleKart & TeamSport)

Location: Gateshead, Newcastle, Stockton

Why Go: Eco-friendly karting options with minimal noise and emissions — future-proof fun.

Good For: Sustainability fans, modern racers, indoor events

🏁 Why Go-Karting in the North East?

✅ Variety

From AR-powered indoor karting at BattleKart to rally karting in muddy fields near Yarm, the diversity of karting options in the North East is unmatched.

✅ Accessibility

Newcastle, Durham, Teesside, Sunderland — wherever you are in the region, there’s a track within reach.

✅ Affordability

With prices starting as low as £20 for kids and £30–£40 for adults, it’s one of the most cost-effective motorsports.

✅ Family Friendly

Many venues offer sessions for kids as young as 4, making karting a safe and exciting family day out.

✅ Weatherproof Fun

Indoor venues like TeamSport, BattleKart, and TopGear ensure that fun doesn’t stop when the weather turns.

🧠 Tips Before You Go Karting

Book in advance , especially during weekends or school holidays

Check minimum height/age (typically 125cm and 8 years old)

Wear comfortable clothes – race suits and helmets are usually provided

Watch a safety briefing video if you’re new

Use gift vouchers or online discounts for best prices

📍 How to Plan Your Karting Day

Choose your venue based on location, indoor/outdoor preference, and age group Check session types – Arrive & Drive, Grand Prix, Endurance, etc. Book online for discounts and secure slots Arrive early for briefing and equipment fitting Enjoy the ride!

💬 Final Thoughts

Go-karting in the North East of England is more than just a pastime — it’s a community, a challenge, and a blast of pure excitement. Whether you’re racing for fun, for trophies, or just to see who’s the fastest in the family, the region has something to offer everyone.

With high-tech indoor tracks, sweeping outdoor circuits, kid-friendly karts, and even rally-style mud racing, the North East is fast becoming one of the UK’s top regions for karting adventures.