  • Wed. Aug 6th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Kids Motoring

The Ultimate Go-Karting Guide: 20 Best Tracks in the North East of England

ByDave Stopher

Aug 6, 2025 #electric go karts UK, #go kart tracks North East, #go karting North East England, #indoor karting Newcastle, #karting birthday parties, #karting experiences, #karting for kids North East, #North East motorsport, #outdoor karting Sunderland, #where to go karting North East

When it comes to adrenaline-filled, family-friendly activities in the North East of England, nothing beats go-karting. Whether you’re an amateur racer, a seasoned petrolhead, or a parent looking for a thrilling day out with the kids, the North East is packed with options.

Here’s a detailed list of the top 20 go-karting venues and experiences across the region — from Newcastle to Middlesbrough and everywhere in between. Each track offers something unique, be it a high-speed outdoor circuit or an immersive AR-powered race experience.

1. TeamSport Karting Newcastle (Wallsend)

  • Location: Wallsend, Newcastle

  • Type: Indoor, Multi-Level

  • Track Length: 500 metres

  • Why Go: Offers one of the most exhilarating indoor racing experiences in the UK. Features include flyovers, hairpin bends, and high-speed straights.

  • Good For: Birthdays, stag/hen dos, corporate events

2. Karting North East (Warden Law, Sunderland)

  • Location: Warden Law, near Sunderland

  • Type: Outdoor

  • Track Length: 1,200 metres (one of the UK’s longest)

  • Why Go: Professional-standard track with proper racing atmosphere. Great for serious racers.

  • Good For: Adults, professional karting, group competitions

3. BattleKart Gateshead (Metrocentre)

  • Location: Gateshead, opposite the Metrocentre

  • Type: Indoor Electric Karting with AR Integration

  • Why Go: Blends real-life karting with Mario Kart-style gameplay. Unique power-ups, virtual items, and projection mapping.

  • Good For: Families, gamers, tech enthusiasts

4. TopGear Karting Durham

  • Location: Durham City

  • Type: Indoor

  • Track Length: Medium

  • Why Go: Offers a fun and relaxed racing atmosphere for all ages. Affordable and locally loved.

  • Good For: Beginners, family fun, student outings

5. Teesside Karting (Middlesbrough)

  • Location: South Tees Motorsports Park

  • Type: Outdoor

  • Track Length: Up to 2.1 km (longest in Europe)

  • Why Go: Host to several national karting championships. Very high-speed circuit.

  • Good For: Racing fans, practice sessions, endurance racing

6. TeamSport Karting Stockton

  • Location: Stockton-on-Tees

  • Type: Indoor

  • Track Length: 500 metres

  • Why Go: Slick, modern facility with a multi-level track and great lighting.

  • Good For: Wet weather days, kids’ parties, after-work sessions

7. Grangefield Karting Centre (Stockton)

  • Location: Grangefield, Stockton

  • Type: Outdoor (seasonal)

  • Why Go: More casual and localised option for karting fans in Teesside.

  • Good For: Low-pressure racing, local practice, beginners

8. Go-Kart Party Northumberland (Mobile Karting)

  • Location: Mobile (covers Alnwick, Ashington, Morpeth, and more)

  • Type: Indoor/Outdoor (Inflatable Track for Kids)

  • Why Go: Great for private birthday parties, school events, and community fairs.

  • Good For: Kids aged 4–10, party planners

9. Planet Leisure Karting (Newton Aycliffe)

  • Location: Newton Aycliffe, County Durham

  • Type: Indoor

  • Why Go: Situated inside a multi-activity entertainment centre. Combine karting with bowling, laser tag, and more.

  • Good For: Family days out, team days, multi-activity trips

10. Whitley Bay Karting & Mini GP

  • Location: Whitley Bay (Pop-up/Seasonal Events)

  • Type: Temporary

  • Why Go: Offers mini GPs and racing experiences at seaside events and festivals.

  • Good For: Seaside holidays, kids, summer fun

11. Rally Karting at Action Paintball (Yarm)

  • Location: Yarm, Teesside

  • Type: Off-road rally karting

  • Why Go: Totally different experience from traditional karting — bumpy terrain and mud!

  • Good For: Adrenaline junkies, team building, adventure seekers

12. Virtual Karting Experiences (VR Rooms in Newcastle and Durham)

  • Location: Multiple VR arcades

  • Type: Virtual Reality

  • Why Go: Race Formula 1-style tracks from the comfort of a simulator with motion seats and steering wheels.

  • Good For: Rainy days, F1 fans, simulator lovers

13. Corporate Karting Events (Available Region-Wide)

  • Location: Any major karting venue

  • Why Go: Custom-built race formats for team-building days. Many venues offer exclusive track hire, trophies, and catering.

  • Good For: Office parties, incentive days, leadership training

14. Junior Karting Leagues (TeamSport & Teesside)

  • Location: Newcastle, Stockton, Middlesbrough

  • Why Go: Many venues offer weekly racing leagues for young drivers aged 8–16.

  • Good For: Youth motorsport development, regular karting

15. Cadet Karting (Karting North East)

  • Location: Sunderland

  • Why Go: One of the best places to get younger kids into karting with child-safe karts and training staff.

  • Good For: Kids aged 8–12

16. Arrive and Drive Sessions

  • Location: Most venues including TeamSport, Karting North East, and TopGear

  • Why Go: No pre-planning required — just turn up and race.

  • Good For: Spontaneous fun, tourists, first-timers

17. Ladies-Only Racing Events

  • Location: TeamSport Newcastle and Stockton

  • Why Go: Female-focused sessions to encourage inclusivity and competitive spirit.

  • Good For: Hen parties, all-female groups, beginners

18. Karting Gift Vouchers (All Major Venues)

  • Location: Available online

  • Why Go: Perfect for birthdays, Christmas or celebration gifts.

  • Good For: Presents for petrolheads

19. Karting Safety Training & Track Days

  • Location: Teesside Karting, Karting North East

  • Why Go: Advanced training options available for those wanting to go from casual racer to pro.

  • Good For: Motorsport careers, advanced driving lessons

20. Electric Karting in the North East (BattleKart & TeamSport)

  • Location: Gateshead, Newcastle, Stockton

  • Why Go: Eco-friendly karting options with minimal noise and emissions — future-proof fun.

  • Good For: Sustainability fans, modern racers, indoor events

🏁 Why Go-Karting in the North East?

✅ Variety

From AR-powered indoor karting at BattleKart to rally karting in muddy fields near Yarm, the diversity of karting options in the North East is unmatched.

✅ Accessibility

Newcastle, Durham, Teesside, Sunderland — wherever you are in the region, there’s a track within reach.

✅ Affordability

With prices starting as low as £20 for kids and £30–£40 for adults, it’s one of the most cost-effective motorsports.

✅ Family Friendly

Many venues offer sessions for kids as young as 4, making karting a safe and exciting family day out.

✅ Weatherproof Fun

Indoor venues like TeamSport, BattleKart, and TopGear ensure that fun doesn’t stop when the weather turns.

🧠 Tips Before You Go Karting

  • Book in advance, especially during weekends or school holidays

  • Check minimum height/age (typically 125cm and 8 years old)

  • Wear comfortable clothes – race suits and helmets are usually provided

  • Watch a safety briefing video if you’re new

  • Use gift vouchers or online discounts for best prices

📍 How to Plan Your Karting Day

  1. Choose your venue based on location, indoor/outdoor preference, and age group

  2. Check session types – Arrive & Drive, Grand Prix, Endurance, etc.

  3. Book online for discounts and secure slots

  4. Arrive early for briefing and equipment fitting

  5. Enjoy the ride!

💬 Final Thoughts

Go-karting in the North East of England is more than just a pastime — it’s a community, a challenge, and a blast of pure excitement. Whether you’re racing for fun, for trophies, or just to see who’s the fastest in the family, the region has something to offer everyone.

With high-tech indoor tracks, sweeping outdoor circuits, kid-friendly karts, and even rally-style mud racing, the North East is fast becoming one of the UK’s top regions for karting adventures.

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Motoring North East News
Dynamic exterior upgrade headlines refreshed Honda Civic e:HEV
Aug 6, 2025 admin
Motoring
Top Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Car in Yorkshire
Aug 5, 2025 Dave Stopher
Motoring North East News
Halifax Rocks as The Saw Doctors Take Centre Stage at The Piece Hall
Aug 5, 2025 admin

You missed

Life
Motoring North East News
Kids Motoring
Charity