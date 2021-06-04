The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (PAA) has announced its re-opening line up for summer 2021, with a wide range of events including The Little Mermaid, Bowie Experience and Alexandra Burke.
The Friarage Theatre will also be bringing a range of thrilling, live-stream shows this season including Kinky Boots, 42nd Street and Ball and Boe: Back Together.
Events announced for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium:-
3/7/21 – Ball and Boe: Back Together – Friarage Theatre
4/7/21 – Ball and Boe: Back Together – Friarage Theatre
8/7/21 – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show – Friarage Theatre
10/7/21 – Kinky Boots – Friarage Theatre
11/7/21 – The Lobster – Friarage Theatre
15/7/21 – Uncle Vanya – Friarage Theatre
16/7/21 – Stevie Knicks 24 Karat – Friarage Theatre
17/7/21 – The Manfreds – Hits, Jazz and Blues Tour
18/7/21 – Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes – Friarage Theatre
22/7/21 – Frances Rossi – I Talk Too Much
23/7/21 – Radio Gaga
24/7/21 – Funny Girl – Friarage Theatre
25/7/21 – The Little Mermaid
29/7/21 – Sunflowers – Van Gough – Friarage Theatre
30/7/21 – La Boheme on Sydney Harbour – Friarage Theatre
31 /7/21 – The World Famous Elvis Show
5/8/21 – English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle – Friarage Theatre
7/8/21 – 42nd Street – Friarage Theatre
12/8/21 – Carmen on the Lake – Friarage Theatre
14/8/21 – Three Tenors – Voices for Eternity – Friarage Theatre
20/8/21 – Matthew Bourne’s Car Man – Friarage Theatre
21/8/21 – The King and I: From The London Palladium – Friarage Theatre
28/8/21 – Andrew Rieu: Waltz Around The World 2021 – Friarage Theatre
29/8/21 – Andrew Rieu: Waltz Around The World 2021 – Friarage Theatre
3/9/21 – Totally Tina
5/9/21 – Ben Fogle – Tales from the Wilderness
10/9/21 – Fleetwood and Friends – Friarage Theatre
11/9/21 – Bowie Experience
12/9/21 – Fleetwood and Friends – Friarage Theatre
18/9/21 – The Last 5 Years
19/9/21 – Alexandra Burke
26/9/21 – Supreme Queen
Tickets are available online at www.thepaaonline.org or from the box office (located near the vehicular entrance of Yarm School) Monday and Friday 8.30am – 11.30am, and Wednesday 1pm – 4pm. Telephone bookings are available Monday to Friday 8.30am – 4pm (closed 11.30am – 12.30pm) TEL: 01642 792587.
MEDIA BIDS FOR INTERVIEWS OR REVIEW TICKETS TO CAROLINE WALKER ON 01325 363436.