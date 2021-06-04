The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (PAA) has announced its re-opening line up for summer 2021, with a wide range of events including The Little Mermaid, Bowie Experience and Alexandra Burke.

The Friarage Theatre will also be bringing a range of thrilling, live-stream shows this season including Kinky Boots, 42nd Street and Ball and Boe: Back Together.

Events announced for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium:-

3/7/21 – Ball and Boe: Back Together – Friarage Theatre

4/7/21 – Ball and Boe: Back Together – Friarage Theatre

8/7/21 – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show – Friarage Theatre

10/7/21 – Kinky Boots – Friarage Theatre

11/7/21 – The Lobster – Friarage Theatre

15/7/21 – Uncle Vanya – Friarage Theatre

16/7/21 – Stevie Knicks 24 Karat – Friarage Theatre

17/7/21 – The Manfreds – Hits, Jazz and Blues Tour

18/7/21 – Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes – Friarage Theatre

22/7/21 – Frances Rossi – I Talk Too Much

23/7/21 – Radio Gaga

24/7/21 – Funny Girl – Friarage Theatre

25/7/21 – The Little Mermaid

29/7/21 – Sunflowers – Van Gough – Friarage Theatre

30/7/21 – La Boheme on Sydney Harbour – Friarage Theatre

31 /7/21 – The World Famous Elvis Show

5/8/21 – English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle – Friarage Theatre

7/8/21 – 42nd Street – Friarage Theatre

12/8/21 – Carmen on the Lake – Friarage Theatre

14/8/21 – Three Tenors – Voices for Eternity – Friarage Theatre

20/8/21 – Matthew Bourne’s Car Man – Friarage Theatre

21/8/21 – The King and I: From The London Palladium – Friarage Theatre

28/8/21 – Andrew Rieu: Waltz Around The World 2021 – Friarage Theatre

29/8/21 – Andrew Rieu: Waltz Around The World 2021 – Friarage Theatre

3/9/21 – Totally Tina

5/9/21 – Ben Fogle – Tales from the Wilderness

10/9/21 – Fleetwood and Friends – Friarage Theatre

11/9/21 – Bowie Experience

12/9/21 – Fleetwood and Friends – Friarage Theatre

18/9/21 – The Last 5 Years

19/9/21 – Alexandra Burke

26/9/21 – Supreme Queen

Tickets are available online at www.thepaaonline.org or from the box office (located near the vehicular entrance of Yarm School) Monday and Friday 8.30am – 11.30am, and Wednesday 1pm – 4pm. Telephone bookings are available Monday to Friday 8.30am – 4pm (closed 11.30am – 12.30pm) TEL: 01642 792587.

MEDIA BIDS FOR INTERVIEWS OR REVIEW TICKETS TO CAROLINE WALKER ON 01325 363436.