Al-Hilal Shock Manchester City with 4-3 Extra-Time Victory in Club World Cup Thriller

Al-Hilal Knock Out Manchester City in 4-3 Extra-Time Stunner at the 2025 Club World Cup

In a breathtaking encounter that sent shockwaves through the footballing world, Al-Hilal defeated Manchester City 4-3 after extra time in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16. The match, held in Orlando, Florida, was a rollercoaster of goals, drama, and a dramatic upset few saw coming.

A Night of High Drama in Orlando

Manchester City, fresh off another Premier League triumph, were heavy favourites heading into the tie. But Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League champions, had other plans.

The match began as expected with City taking early control. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 9th minute, finishing a well-worked move. However, Al-Hilal’s response after the break was explosive.

Marcos Leonardo and Malcom Turn the Tide

Just 60 seconds into the second half, Marcos Leonardo capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise. Moments later, Malcom, the former Barcelona winger, made it 2-1 for Al-Hilal with a blistering strike in the 52nd minute.

City responded quickly through Erling Haaland, who levelled the score in the 55th minute with a clinical finish, bringing it to 2-2. The intensity remained high, but neither side could find a winner in regular time, leading to a dramatic extra-time showdown.

Extra-Time Heroics: Foden’s Century, Leonardo’s Brilliance

In the 94th minute, Kalidou Koulibaly rose above City’s defence to head home from a corner, restoring Al-Hilal’s lead. But City were not done yet. Phil Foden delivered a moment of magic in the 104th minute, scoring his 100th goal for the club with a sublime volley, making it 3-3.

Just when it seemed penalties would decide the clash, Marcos Leonardo stepped up again, scoring his second of the night in the 112th minute. His low drive past Ederson sealed a famous victory for Al-Hilal and sent the Saudi side into the quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola Reacts to “Painful” Exit

A visibly frustrated Pep Guardiola praised his opponents post-match but admitted his side were “far from their best.”

“Credit to Al-Hilal. They took their chances, and we made too many mistakes. This is a painful one,” said Guardiola.

City, who were making their Club World Cup debut, exit the tournament in shocking fashion and will now refocus on domestic and European ambitions.

Al-Hilal March On to Face Fluminense

Al-Hilal’s historic victory sets up a quarter-final clash with Brazilian champions Fluminense. Manager Jorge Jesus hailed the result as one of the biggest in the club’s history.

“This is more than just a win; it shows the world that Al-Hilal can compete with the very best,” said Jesus.

With stars like Leonardo, Malcom, and Koulibaly performing at elite levels, Al-Hilal’s confidence is sky-high heading into the next round.

Full-Time Score:

Al-Hilal 4-3 Manchester City (After Extra Time)

🟦 Bernardo Silva (9′)

🔵 Marcos Leonardo (46′, 112′)

🔵 Malcom (52′)

🟦 Erling Haaland (55′)

🔵 Kalidou Koulibaly (94′)

🟦 Phil Foden (104′)

Match Stats at a Glance:

Possession: Man City 64% – Al-Hilal 36%

Shots on target: Man City 8 – Al-Hilal 7

Corners: Man City 9 – Al-Hilal 4

Pass accuracy: Man City 90% – Al-Hilal 78%

What This Means for Manchester City

Manchester City’s early exit from the 2025 Club World Cup is a setback in what was expected to be another dominant campaign. With Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup ambitions still alive, City must regroup quickly.

Questions will be asked about defensive vulnerabilities and whether fatigue played a role. The squad depth may face scrutiny, especially with an increasingly congested fixture calendar.

What’s Next?

Al-Hilal vs Fluminense – Club World Cup Quarter-Final

Manchester City return to action next week in a crucial Premier League tie against Arsenal

Conclusion

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will long be remembered for this seismic upset. Al-Hilal’s 4-3 victory over Manchester City wasn’t just a win – it was a statement. For Pep Guardiola’s side, it’s back to the drawing board. For Al-Hilal, the dream continues.