Sun shines on Scramblers’ June Assembly

Hundreds of convertibles and Italian cars come out for a morning in the sun

Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer among the stand-out cars

Motorsport UK to join for July’s event on Sunday 23 July

Bicester Heritage was transformed into a little piece of Italy on Sunday 25 June, as the sixth Scramblers Assembly of the year celebrated Italian marques and convertibles.

Hundreds of cars worth millions combined lined the sunbaked avenues, the weather aligning perfectly with the member-voted theme for ‘You Choose June’.

Italian cars and drop-tops were tied in the final voting, meaning brand new Ferraris and Lamborghinis matched with their 1970s and ’80s forebears, and Fiat X1/9s lined up beside classic convertibles including a Porsche 911 targa reimagined by Singer, and scores more Mazda MX-5s.

Meanwhile a technicolour of Fiat 500s, including some wonderful canvas-topped Jolly variants, acted as a vibrant welcome to the event, fanned out in front of the Station Offices.

At Motor Spirit, the official lubricants partner of Scramblers, a remarkable line-up of Caterham 21s was assembled by Guy Lachlan. Nine of the Caterham 7-based roadsters displayed on the frontage of the Lubricant Store, accounting for a high proportion of the 21s still in existence.

Bicester Heritage insurance partner Footman James made its Assembly debut a week after being a headline partner for Flywheel, offering one of the two Mercedes-Benz 190SLs in attendance shelter from the brilliant sun on its stand, and the Wriggly Monkey Brewery was bustling with Scramblers.

Scramblers is partnering with Motorsport UK for the July Assembly, where the Model Car Concours also returns to kick off the summer holidays. Tickets for the event on Sunday 23 July are £5, or free to Merlin and Pegasus members, plus those aged under 15. scramblers.bicesterheritage.co.uk/shop

