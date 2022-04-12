SUNDERLAND author, Ellie White has a spring in her step this month as she celebrates a glorious year on the literary scene.

The new author who hit the Amazon Top 10 Best Selling Romance Author List with her debut book, Love & London has toasted a phenomenal year with a staple very in keeping of her Sunderland roots – a pink slice at Sunderland independent coffee shop, Grinder Coffee Co!

The last year has been super sweet for Ellie and it would seem the newcomer to the literary scene has now developed her own romance with writing, with a host of new projects on the horizon for 2022 and beyond. As Love & London celebrates its 1st Birthday this month, Ellie is getting set for her next exciting chapter.

Ellie White who lives in Houghton-Le-Spring said:

“I was absolutely delighted to self-publish Love & London, this year really has been an amazing journey. I honestly thought no one would read my book, that people wouldn’t want to read a book by someone with zero creative writing experience or education, and I seriously suffered with a lack of confidence and imposter syndrome.

But I was wrong because it has 4.5 stars on Amazon! I’ve really learned to be more confident and own my success. I’m so glad I decided to just go for it.”

Dubbed ‘The love story 2021 needs’ her ‘heartbreakingly beautiful and hilariously funny!’ book which was penned in the height of lockdown has received much acclaim from readers, with fans as far as LA taking to Instagram to give praise to the book which addresses delicate subjects around grief, loss, friendships, relationships and family.

Set in London and featuring key destinations such as the infamous First Dates restaurant, Paternoster Chop House which is nestled in the heart of the city near London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, Love & London focusses on Maggie who had the perfect life. After graduating University, she landed her dream job and was married to her childhood sweetheart, but one thing that wasn’t part of the plan was becoming a widow the night before her 22nd Birthday. Turning 30 forces Maggie to start asking the difficult questions in life.

Encouraged by her family and friends, Maggie embarks on an emotional journey of healing and self-discovery as she takes on new challenges, pushes herself from her comfort zone and finds herself on a string of terrible blind dates. All the while Jake tries his best to prove to Maggie that after years of antagonising her, he’s not as obnoxious as he has had her believe.

Ellie has also announced that ahead of a second book (which will be set primarily in Sunderland) hitting the shelves in May 2023, Love and London will be getting a bit of a revamp in November 2022.

November will see the relaunch of Love & London with a new cover, extra chapters and a steamy love scene. The chapters will be shorter, with re-edits, it’ll also be published by Ingram Spark which means it’ll be available for book shops like Waterstones to buy through their wholesaler, rather than solely sold via Amazon.

Ellie added:

“I did feel I slightly rushed into publishing Love & London, hence the relaunch and new distribution channels. Part of the rush was that was that I wanted to publish when I was 30 and I published a month before I turned 31, in hindsight I should have waited. But the beauty of self-publishing means I can make the corrections I need to and move on and I look forward to relaunching this slightly sexier version later in the year!”

Fans can follow Ellies writing journey via her blog, Write a Book with Me.