SUNDERLAND GIFT CARD DELIVERS THE GOODS…

SUNDERLAND Gift Card’s contribution to the local economy has reached a new high, with news that sales have reached more than £500,000.

Sunderland BIDs – which include the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – launched the scheme in 2020, as a way to get people to shop local.

And since then, hundreds of businesses from high street names to independents have joined up, with more than 200 outlets accepting the card.

Figures compiled recently highlighted that the half a million landmark had been reached, providing a huge boost to the city economy.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said the scheme had proved a huge success.

“Gift card sales have hugely benefitted The Bridges retailers by encouraging additional spending beyond the cards face value, along with driving customer loyalty for Sunderland businesses,” she said.

Her words were echoed by Tamer Hassan, owner and chef patron of Ember restaurants at the Sheepfolds, which is one of the many independent businesses which have joined and have benefited from thousands of pounds of gift card spend.

“We’ve found it an absolute honour to be part of the Sunderland Gift Card scheme,” he said.

“It’s been a fantastic initiative for supporting independent businesses like ours, and it has genuinely helped cement our cult status within the city.

“The visibility and loyalty it encourages have made a real difference to us, and we’re proud to be involved.”

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland BIDs said the level of sales was a fantastic achievement.

“The Sunderland Gift Card has been a huge success and has brought benefits for everyone,” she said.

“Purchasers are given the recipient not only the opportunity to buy something they really want but also the chance to spend their gift on an exciting range of experiences.

“Regardless of whether they are spent in independent businesses or national chains, the money stays in the city, which has a really positive impact on the local economy.”

Gift cards can be purchased via www.sunderlandgiftcard.com or at physical sales points including the Museum and Winter Gardens, National Glass Centre and Houghton and Washington libraries.

The gift card can be also purchased as a digital download which can be delivered directly to the recipient’s device wallet.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to purchase the cards to make it easier for consumers,” said Roberta.

“Adding options like Click and Collect along with identifying new potential purchase points all helps to drive sales.”