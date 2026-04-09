Admin assistant and director further their education at Greener Solutions Group

Daniel Jackson

A North East-based energy efficiency specialist has confirmed its commitment to developing its workforce as both an admin assistant and a director both study qualifications paid for by the company.

Daniel Jackson, 23, joined Greener Solutions Group as an admin assistant two years ago, but having recognised his talent and commitment, the growing company is investing in Daniel’s development by supporting him to become a quantity surveyor (QS).

Daniel’s studying involves a one-year foundation qualification followed by a three-year Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) course. Once he has successfully completed the course, Daniel will be a qualified QS.

Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder and director of North Shields-based Greener Solutions Group, said: “Daniel joined us having completed an apprenticeship in customer service and we recognised his potential to develop further and to have an even greater impact on the company.

“We take career progression very seriously here and are happy to invest in our employees through training and education. Employee retention is a priority for us, and investing in our employees is evidence of this, as is creating a supportive working environment in great offices.

“We’re proud of our record in staff development and internal growth – just a few months ago we were celebrating the progression of three Covid Kickstart recruits who joined the company in 2021 and now have key roles with us.”

The UK Government launched the Kickstart Scheme in September 2020 in response to Covid-19, funding six-month placements for 16–24-year-olds on Universal Credit at risk of long-term unemployment. The scheme ran until March 2022, helping thousands of young people gain work experience, skills and confidence while supporting employers to create new roles.

Daniel, from Gateshead, said: “I’m really enjoying my job at Greener Solutions Group and I’m grateful for the opportunity to develop myself. I’m also looking forward to making a bigger impact at the company once I’m qualified.”

Meanwhile, Andrew himself is continuing his own education, studying a master’s degree in building surveying at Northumbria University.

Andrew said: “As with Daniel, it’s about personal progression and adding new skills and perspectives to the company. Studying the degree is expanding my knowledge of the wider sector, but as with Daniel’s qualification, we’re hoping there will also be very practical benefits to the company by growing our skills and knowledge base.”

Established in 2015, by co-founders Andrew and Keian Sanchez, Greener Solutions Group has evolved significantly from a surveying and compliance company in the social housing sector. The company delivers domestic energy assessments, retrofit coordination, energy modelling and fabric-first upgrade planning, helping clients reduce emissions, cut fuel bills and support more sustainable communities.

The company also accesses government schemes like the BUS Scheme, ECO4 Scheme and the Great British Insulation Schemes to provide energy efficiency solutions for homeowners and social housing landlords.

To see how Greener Solutions Group can help householders or businesses, go to https://greenersolutionsgroup.co.uk