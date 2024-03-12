SUNDERLAND GIFT CARD IS THE PERFECT MOTHER’S DAY CHOICE

TRIPS to the theatre, dining in a huge selection of restaurants, traditional flowers and even a therapeutic massage are just some of the options to celebrate Mother’s Day – thanks to the Sunderland Gift Card.

With the day that highlights how much mums are loved just around the corner, one of the challenges is buying a present that she will really enjoy.

And for anyone who finds that kind of decision making a challenge then help is at hand with the Sunderland Gift Card, which has now more places where it can be spent than ever before.

Almost 200 businesses accept the card and that includes recently joined outlets The Botanist, Koji, Pho 179 and Sunderland College’s acclaimed City Bistro.

Sophie Lamb Sports Therapy at Bardolph Drive also now accepts the cards – a great option if mums want to relax with some reflexology, acupuncture or massage.

Scores of restaurants and bars accept the card, as does shops across the city and in the Bridges, as well as the Sunderland Empire.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID which runs the gift card scheme, believes that it is a great choice for Mother’s Day.

“Giving a mum a gift card not only means she can spend it on something she really likes but it is also supporting businesses across Sunderland,” she said.

“She might want to go out for something nice to eat, go to the theatre or on a shopping trip – the gift card allows her to do any – or all – of these things.”

Cards can be bought online at www.sunderlandgiftcard.com or at sales points at the Bridges, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, National Glass Centre, Houghton and Washington libraries.

They are also available as digital downloads which can be bought online and then go directly into the wallet of the recipient.

Any businesses interested in signing up for the scheme should contact

gftcard@sunderlandbid.co.uk for more information.