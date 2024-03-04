New contract keeps fires burning at local charity and popular Northumberland restaurant

(L to R) Neil Hedley, Manager at The Woodfuel Centre with Armando Fernandes, Manager at Porky’s restaurant in Blyth’s Bebside.

A Community Interest Company which operates on behalf of a local mental health charity has struck a deal to become the new supplier of wood products to Porky’s BBQ restaurant in Blyth’s Bebside.

The Woodfuel Centre, run by Blyth Star Enterprises, provides opportunities for people with mental health needs and/or learning disabilities to gain training and employability skills in an environment that replicates as closely as possible, a real workplace setting, producing premium-grade logs and kindling for domestic and commercial wood burning stoves.

The deal will see The Woodfuel Centre supplying the popular eatery with up to half a tonne of air-dried logs per week to fuel its wood-fired pizza oven, the funds raised from which will directly benefit the charity and the individuals it supports.

Neil Hedley, Manager at The Woodfuel Centre and Day Services Operations Manager at Blyth Star Enterprises, commented:

“We were delighted to receive the call from Porky’s. We love to support local businesses and our service users really enjoy getting out and about into the community to help make deliveries.

“We take huge pride in not only the quality of our woodfuel products, but also our level of customer service. When the call came in from the restaurant, they were in need of a delivery, fast, in order to support them with that evening’s dinner service. We invited the Manager down to The Woodfuel Centre to show them our products and what we do, he loved it, and we literally followed him back to the restaurant in the van to make the first delivery.

“We never imagined at that point that one phone call would turn into such a great working partnership, but we’re thrilled to be on board.”

Since opening its doors in 2017, Porky’s has established itself as a firm favourite with local foodies and out of town diners alike, some who travel from as far as Glasgow to sample its Texan-inspired BBQ cuisine and traditional Neapolitan pizzas.

Armando Fernandes, Manager at Porky’s Bebside, commented:

“I came across The Woodfuel Centre online while looking for a local supplier of logs after our usual supplier let us down. I had no idea until I visited the factory that the business was actually a charitable enterprise, I was really impressed.

“As a North East business, Porky’s likes to support fellow North East businesses. All of the ingredients for our food are sourced locally, we employ local people and of course, we like to give back to the community where we can too.

“For us, partnering with The Woodfuel Centre ticks a lot of boxes. We love the product, the customer service has been brilliant and we love what the business stands for.”

For more information about The Woodfuel Centre, visit www.thewoodfuelcentre.com or for Porky’s, visit www.porkys-bbq.co.uk.