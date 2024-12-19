Sunderland lecturer appointed to an education commission aimed at improving teachers’ lives

A lecturer from the University of Sunderland has been selected to be a part of a commission which aims to make teaching a more sustainable profession.

Dr Haili Hughes, Principal Lecturer in Mentoring and Professional Development at the University, has been appointed to be part of the new Teaching Commission launched by Professor Mary Bousted, Former joint General Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU). The commission hopes to address the recruitment and retention crisis for teaching.

Experts from across the sector will explore causes of the crisis, while offering practical solutions to help inform government policy as well as school leaders.

Dr Hughes said: “I was thrilled to be asked by Professor Mary Bousted. I’ve been researching teacher retention for the last seven years, so it’s a field that I’ve been interested in and actively researching for quite a while now.

“What this Commission aims to do is highlight a lot of the amazing research and work that has already been done in education and to bring them together to holistically paint a picture about how we’ve got into this mess.

“The Commission also wants to look at some practical ways forward that will feed into policy and also into what leaders are doing in schools. They can only do this by hearing from experts – including teachers who are living the reality of life in school, day in and day out.”

Alongside Dr Hughes, there are 14 other commissioners including NAHT General Secretary Paul Whiteman, Leora Cruddas, CEO of the Confederation of School Trusts and former Ofsted Chief Dame Christine Gilbert, who will be joining Professor Bousted.

The Commission will look a broad range of factors that feed into the recruitment and retention crisis such as excessive workloads, creating a positive and inclusive working culture and the impact of child poverty on the sector to name a few.

Dr Hughes added: “I take the responsibility very seriously and I feel privileged to have been asked to take part in this.

“There are other people who are doing wonderful work in this area, and I hope that I can highlight their expertise as part of the Commission as well.”

The Teaching Commission is mostly funded by the NEU with support provided from other members.