Sunderland student filmmakers to tackle knife crime in police film project

Student filmmakers from the University of Sunderland will showcase short films they have created as part of their project aimed at tackling knife crime.

This marks the 11th year of a partnership between the University, the office of Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and Northumbria Police which raises awareness about issues impacting society through films created by final year Screen Performance, Performing Arts and Film Production students.

Over the years, the projects have addressed challenging issues like county line drug crime, male rape, modern-day slavery, domestic violence, cyber crime and hate crime.

This year, students have been asked by Northumbria Police to look at knife crime and its impact on society.

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Associate Professor of Partnerships and Participatory Practice at the University, said: “’This year the students face another hard-hitting issue by tackling the complexities of knife crime.

“This theme seems very timely given the recent visit of the Knife Angel to Keel Square. These films will shine a much-needed light on the behaviours and impact knife crime can have on victims and families.

“Our students always make us proud in approaching the work with care, commitment and sensitivity.

“We have five excellent films that showcase not only our student’s talents in performance and filmmaking, but their maturity, professionalism and understanding in working with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office on a hard hitting, timely brief. We look forward to welcoming supporters of the students work to the ceremony.”

These films will be screened before an audience of invited delegates, family and friends, in celebration of the hard work and dedication behind the creation of five films on Thursday 13 February 2025.

Students will also be up for a chance to win the Police Short Film award given to students who produce the best film selected by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “Too many lives have been lost, futures destroyed and families left heartbroken due to knife crime. These are the very real consequences that can stem from carrying a knife.

“It’s a tough subject-matter for students to tackle but a terribly important one, and I am impressed by how they have taken on the task with such creativity and sensitivity.

“There is no doubt that these films will make anyone watching them stop and think, and leave them questioning any choices around carrying a knife.

“Northumbria Police, the Violence Reduction Unit and our wider partners are all committed to tackling knife crime and working towards safer streets and stronger communities and these films will be a valuable asset as part of ongoing awareness and prevention work.”

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s Knife Crime Lead, said: “Well done to the students who have worked so hard to create films on what is an incredibly important issue for our communities.

“Our hope is that their productions reach as many people as possible as we look to raise awareness of the devastating impact knife crime can cause.

“Prevention remains one of our Force priorities and we would urge anyone thinking of picking up a knife to think again, not only for your sake but for the sake of your family and friends as well.”

You can book tickets to the Screening and Awards Ceremony for Thursday 13 February 2025 here.