Sunderland set for economic boom as thousands of students return to city

Sunderland is set for an economic jolt as thousands of students return to the city in the next few weeks.

And there will be a real Wearside welcome for those heading to the north-east for the first time as Freshers’ Week 2024 gets into full swing.

Bars, restaurants, cafes and shops are expected to benefit from the injection of students who will be making the city their new home for the next three or four years.

Businesses and organisations have already come together to celebrate the start of term including well-known brands like Tesco and Domino’s Pizza who will be at this year’s Freshers’ Fair.

Throughout the week, YourSU, the University’s student union, has organised a whole programme of events including the Freshers’ Fair on Wednesday 18th September.

Prince Ikechi, President: Activities at Sunderland Students’ Union, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the range of events and activities that we’ve got lined up for students during Your Freshers. Our 29 events across the week, which is in partnership with Independent, offer something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome students to Sunderland.

“A particular highlight of the week is always Your Freshers’ Fair. We’re delighted that a great selection of fantastic brands and organisations will be joining us to tell students about what they do and, of course, offer them lots of freebies.”

New students can expect to enjoy what Sunderland has to offer including shopping at the Bridges Shopping Centre, experiencing its award-winning coastline including Roker and Seaburn beaches or exploring the city’s multiple cultural venues including the Museum and Winter Gardens and the Fire Station.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland’s Business Improvement District, said: “Freshers’ Week is of great importance to the city centre. Many of the students may not have visited Sunderland before and it’s wonderful to see them exploring and getting their bearings. They give the city centre a huge injection of energy, enthusiasm and excitement.

“And, of course, on a commercial level they are potential customers and service users, so we make a great effort to welcome them and make it as easy as possible for them to find their way around and access everything that is available to them.”

This year’s Freshers’ Week lands on Sunderland Restaurant week which will see special deals across the city on food and drink.

Students will be able to venture to the new Sheepfolds Stables that play host to multiple food venues near the Stadium of Light as well as STACK by Seaburn beach and other restaurants throughout the city.

You can find out more about this year’s Freshers’ Week 2024 at the University of Sunderland here: https://www.sunderlandsu.co.uk/yourfreshers