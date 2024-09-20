Lauren’s Journey To Branding Expertise

Newcastle based Lauren McWilliams, a talented and successful photographer, has transformed her career after leaving a stressful role as a trainee probation officer. Struggling with mental health issues, she made the brave decision to reinvent herself and found her true calling as a photographer. Today, Lauren is not just a photographer; she’s a Visibility Strategist who helps entrepreneurs, coaches, and small business owners amplify their brands.

Lauren explains, “I help my clients think beyond just the photos—they learn to use their images as part of a larger strategy to build their personal brand and stand out in a crowded online space. It’s about being authentic and establishing yourself as the authority in your field.”

Her role as a visibility strategist means that she doesn’t just take photos; she helps clients develop comprehensive strategies for leveraging those images. “When I started, I noticed clients had stunning photos but weren’t sure how to use them effectively. I teach them how to tell the stories behind those images and use them to fuel their business goals.”

Lauren’s journey from shy business beginner to confident leader is a testament to her resilience. Since starting her business six years ago, she’s grown both personally and professionally. “I used to be terrified of networking, but now I’m running my own events and speaking on stages in places like London and South Shields. It’s been an incredible transformation.”

Her clients are already seeing the benefits of her programmes, such as Visibility Rebellion, a unique membership that combines mindset coaching, strategy, and content creation. “It’s important for business owners to not only feel confident but to have the right tools and strategies to put themselves out there.”

Lauren’s latest venture, The Big Hype, saw a full capacity venue in Newcastle being used for a day of practical skills and planning exercises.

“I’ve attended so many inspiring events across the country and thought, ‘Why not bring that energy to Newcastle?’” she said. “The Big Hype left attendees feeling motivated, inspired, and ready to act immediately.”

On the day, participants created content, captured B-roll footage, and took their own photos, all while being in a beautiful space. “It’s not just about learning—it’s about walking away with actionable steps and ready-to-use content,” added Lauren.

“I’m on a mission to help more entrepreneurs have the confidence to show up online authentically so that they can stop being the world’s best-kept secret and start living every day with more passion and fun,” she said.

For more information about Lauren McWilliams visit www.laurenmcwilliams.co.uk.

