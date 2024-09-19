Northumbrian Water adds fresh new “Best Workplace” accolade as it builds towards major investment

Northumbrian Water has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Construction, Engineering and Property™.

The water company is part of an elite group of only 12 large UK companies to achieve the accreditation, which comes hot on the heels of it being acknowledged as one of the top 20 UK Best Workplaces™ for Women.

The latest accolade comes with the announcement of a brand new list for 2024, issued by Great Place To Work.

Northumbrian Water is currently carrying out significant recruitment, from graduate programmes to leadership, within its Assets directorate and related roles across the business, as it prepares to deliver its ambitious £3.6bn investment plan between 2025 and 2030.

This plan sees investment almost tripling for that business period, known within the industry as AMP8 (Asset Management Period).

Already this month, the company has seen the arrival of a cohort of 12 graduates on its two-year Building Futures Graduates Scheme, and they will be working across the business in roles related to the investment programme.

Elouise Leonard-Cross, Northumbrian Water’s Group Head of People, said: “Our colleagues tell us this is a Great Place To Work, and this accolade reinforces the positive culture of our business across a much wider sector.

“Building Futures is our newest recruitment programme to ensure we attract a diverse range of people, skills and lived experience to roles which will allow us to deliver on our ambitious plans. This is an exciting time of innovation and collaboration, and our opportunities are designed to make sure that people joining our company will be helped to thrive and grow.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be one of only 12 large companies on this new list.”