Sunderland’s School of Pharmacy tops Guardian league table for second consecutive year

The School of Pharmacy at the University of Sunderland has once again been ranked number one by The Guardian for best UK universities for pharmacy and pharmacology.

The University’s Pharmacy degree has topped the list in The Guardian University Guide 2026 for a second year in a row.

Dr Adrian Moore, Head of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Sunderland, said: “For the second year running, to be ranked first in the Guardian University Guide for Pharmacy and Pharmacology is a wonderful achievement. It reflects the enthusiasm, creativity, expertise and commitment of the fantastic team of staff we have and the incredible support we receive from our external stakeholders in delivering placements and colleagues internally.

“It is a proud moment for the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and a testament to the inspiring environment we strive to create every day, the hard work and dedication of our staff and students, and the strength of our university community.”

Welcoming the news is the University’s Board of Governors, which includes four qualified pharmacists – three of whom studied Pharmacy at Sunderland.

Mark Burdon, Chair of the Board of Governors, graduated from the University in 1999 and developed a successful chain of local pharmacies in the north-east. He has been active in pharmacy governance both nationally and internationally.

Mark was Secretary General of the World Pharmacy Council for three years, where he directed global pharmacy initiatives, in line with international health priorities.

Prior to that appointment he chaired the Resource Development and Finance Subcommittee of the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, representing community pharmacies at a national level.

Mark said: “Pharmacy is close to my heart, being an alumnus. To sustain the top spot is an excellent achievement; the MPharm course is well established, with over 100 years of pharmacy teaching in Sunderland. Long may that continue.”

Helen Milford began her extensive career as a pharmacist after graduating from Sunderland in 1988. She has executive-level experience with blue-chip retail businesses including Boots, Asda, Argos, and Sainsburys. Most recently, she worked with Marks and Spencer, where she was Retail Director until September 2023.

Helen is a Non-Executive Director for Hays Travel and a Business Advisor for the Age UK Trading Committee.

She said: “As a proud graduate of the University of Sunderland’s School of Pharmacy, it is truly inspiring to see our School once again ranked number one by The Guardian.

“Excellence has always been in our DNA, and this continued recognition is a powerful reminder that a legacy of quality education, innovation, and dedication endures through generations. Congratulations to the staff, students and all those who carry the torch forward.”

Debra Leeves has worked in medical technology and pharmaceuticals for the past 35 years managing companies across the globe in the US, Middle East and Europe.

After graduating from the University in 1985, Debra began a career within the pharmaceutical industry at P&G, Merck, GSK and finally Pfizer gaining a wider range experience in sales, marketing, regulatory, business and mergers and acquisitions.

Debra has gone on to become a successful entrepreneur investing and leading university spin-out companies and SMEs, and most recently was CEO of Vertual Ltd, a global supplier of virtual reality (VR) software systems.

Debra is a Non-Executive Director for Cambridge Cognition and Spectrum X and chairs The Lifted Ventures Project for the north-east.

She said: “I am delighted to see the MPharm course retaining the number one ranking in the UK.

“Getting my degree at the University was the springboard for a very rewarding and diversified international career. At the time of graduating it was one of the few pharmacy courses in the UK that gave students an insight into careers in the pharmaceutical industry. Long may the success of the University and The School of Pharmacy continue.”

Professor Gavin Brooks originally qualified as a pharmacist after graduating from the School of Pharmacy at the University of London in 1984 and, following his PhD, established an international research profile in the areas of cardiovascular research and cell cycle control.

Gavin has over 40 years of experience in the higher education and health sectors, including almost 20 years of senior executive-level leadership within different higher education institutions. In addition, he was the Founding Head of the University of Reading School of Pharmacy and joined the Board of Governors at Sunderland in August this year.

Gavin said: “This excellent result demonstrates the high quality of teaching and training that students receive at Sunderland and the commitment that all staff contribute towards providing the best pharmacy education possible.

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Governors at the University at such an exciting time.”

The University of Sunderland is also celebrating being named one of the UK’s Top 30 universities for the first time.

The Guardian University Guide 2026, which was published at the weekend (13 September), places the University at number 27.

Read the full Guardian University Guide 2026 here: https://www.theguardian.com/education/ng-interactive/2025/sep/13/the-guardian-university-guide-2026-the-rankings

For more information on studying Pharmacy at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/pharmacy-pharmaceutical-and-cosmetic-sciences/undergraduate-pharmacy/