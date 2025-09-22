Workforce of the future welcomed at Northumbrian Water

Northumbrian Water has officially welcomed the first phase of apprentices from its largest intake this year.

From data analysts to plumbers, customer service specialists to lab scientists, 28 young learners embarked on the beginning of an exciting new chapter with the water company.

The new recruits are stepping into vital roles that will help keep the water flowing to 2.7 million customers across the North East, as well as supporting everything from water quality and environmental protection, to customer engagement and innovation.

Each apprentice will be part of a vibrant early career’s community of apprentices, students and graduates who are already thriving in their roles.

They’ll receive hands-on experience, tailored training, and the support needed to grow both professionally and personally.

A further 20 water apprentices are set to begin in November, bringing the total number of new recruits in 2025 to 48 and marking a record-breaking year for apprentice intake.

Helen Smith, Northumbrian Water’s Early Careers Specialist, said: “Our apprentices are the future of our business. We’re proud to offer world-class training and support that helps young people grow and develop, while gaining hands-on experience in the water industry.”

Sam Bibb, a Data Analyst Apprentice, said: “I’m really looking forward to learning and using that knowledge to contribute to my team, as well as the wider business. The welcome we’ve had has been great, our induction week has allowed everyone to get to know each other a bit, and you feel like a valued team member right from the get-go.”

For Rebecca Price, who’s joined the HR team, the apprenticeship is a chance to understand the inner workings of the business. She said: “I’m excited to develop more of an understanding of Northumbrian Water and the importance of my role in the training team.”

Customer Service Apprentice, Emily Edwards, added: “I really enjoyed our induction week and I already feel included. The site visits were great in helping me build a background understanding of the overall workings of the company.”

Grace Rispin-Brown, who’s starting in Data Protection, said: “Bringing all of the apprentices together during our induction week has helped us build a strong support system for our time in the apprenticeship. It’s helped me understand how the company works and how every role matters.”

In 2026, Northumbrian Water plans to extend its commitment to early careers even further by launching new enrichment programmes and education partnerships, starting with primary schools, to inspire the next generation of water industry professionals.

To keep up to date with opportunities at Northumbrian Water, named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work UK, visit www.nwg.co.uk/careers.