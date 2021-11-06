Moto Electric, the sole UK distributor of the Sunra EV brand, has agreed a partnership with leading motorcycle and scooter insurance experts, Lexham Insurance, providing the official scheme for owners of the brand’s models.

Commencing with immediate effect, owners of the entire Sunra range can now benefit from preferential insurance rates from Lexham; leading specialists not only in scooter and small capacity motorcycles, but specifically for two-wheel EV models too.

Logan Black of Moto Electric, commented, “We’re very pleased to agree this partnership with Lexham. For us, establishing the brand in the UK isn’t just about bringing new products to the market, but ensuring we support both our customers and dealers as comprehensively as possible. Having a trusted insurance partner is an important part of this overall support, of which Lexham are incredibly well positioned for, thanks to their long-standing experience and great reputation for customer service too”.

With the Sunra range boasting five models, currently offering 50 and 125cc equivalents and with many customers based in urban areas, the team at Lexham have a panel of underwriters that aim to keep the cost of zero emission transport as competitive as possible.

Andy Goodson of Lexham Insurance, explained, “The EV market is of course relatively new to us all, and there are some misconceptions about risks both in terms of theft and in total loss situations. The reality is far more conventional and so we’ve been able to work with underwriters to look at rates from a real-world perspective. As such, we can offer Sunra owners a truly cost effective approach in general to their insurance cover.”

With Sunra products priced competitively to begin with, Insurance rates with Lexham are extremely competitive, making the switch to two-wheels for commuters even more compelling.

For more information on insuring models from the Sunra range, please visit www.lexhaminsurance.co.uk or call 01379 646529.

For more information on Sunra products please visit www.sunra-uk.com or call Moto Electric on 0203 287 8733.

info@sunra-uk.com