SURVEY: Britain Is Going Grey at 25

A survey of 2,000 UK females, commissioned by Jerome Russell Bblonde and conducted by OnePoll (2,000 UK participants), found that 30% of women noticed their first grey hair before the age of 35, with 8% found them between the ages of 18 and 24. That’s nearly one in ten women finding grey hairs before they’ve left their early twenties.

New research suggests that British women are finding their first greys as early as their mid twenties, and a growing number are seeing them before they hit 35.

Celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Bblonde Key Opinion Leader, Jason Collier, says what he’s seeing in the salon backs this up entirely. “Women are coming to me in their late twenties and early thirties worried about greys that they weren’t expecting. A lot of it comes down to lifestyle. Chronic stress, poor sleep, nutrition and hormonal changes can all have an affect on the production of greys. We’re seeing the effects younger than ever before.”

Plus, the emotional fallout can be upsetting. The same survey found that 58% of women say visible greys or roots make them feel older than they are, with 25% saying this is true “a great deal.” Almost two thirds (63%) say hair changes have affected their confidence overall.

For many women, the response is practical and immediate. Jerome Russell Bblonde’s Root Pod offers an instant fix, covering root regrowth and greys with a smudge proof medium brown powder that adds depth and dimension while filling sparse areas for fuller-looking hair in seconds.