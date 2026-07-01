Would you change your hairstyle for Wimbledon? You’re not alone…

Landing a Wimbledon ticket is no easy feat, and it turns out plenty of Brits would go to surprising lengths for the chance to soak up the atmosphere on Centre Court.

New research from Del Monte has found that more than three-quarters (78%) of people would happily queue for up to 12 hours to experience the Championships, while 40% would wear Wimbledon whites for an entire week if it meant embracing the famous tournament tradition.

Perhaps the biggest surprise? One in five (20%) said they’d even change their hairstyle for a ticket, with almost one in five (18%) admitting they’d shave a tennis ball into their hair if it guaranteed them a seat on Centre Court.

To celebrate the nation’s love affair with Wimbledon, Del Monte brought that playful spirit to life by surprising fans in the famous Wimbledon queue with complimentary tennis-inspired hair makeovers. Celebrity stylist to the stars Tobias Bell recreated some of the sport’s most recognisable looks, from Pat Cash’s feathered mullet and Anna Kournikova’s signature braid to bold tennis ball-inspired buzz cuts.

“Tennis has produced some of the most recognisable hairstyles in sport, and it’s been brilliant to partner with Del Monte to bring them back to life for fans joining the queue on opening day,” said Bell.

The survey also revealed the hairstyles that have stood the test of time, with Björn Borg’s flowing locks crowned Britain’s favourite tennis look, ahead of John McEnroe, Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Pat Cash.

Thierry Montange, Marketing Director UK at Del Monte, said: “At Del Monte, freshness is at the heart of everything we do, so bringing ‘Fresh Cuts’ to tennis fans felt like the perfect way to put a playful twist on one of the country’s most iconic summer traditions.”

Whether you’d brave the queue, embrace an all-white wardrobe or even try a tennis-inspired trim, one thing’s for sure: Wimbledon is about far more than what happens on the court.