Durham-based, Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, is driving forward its prestige car finance offering, having tracked a 60% year-on-year increase in enquiries.

The company, which also has offices in Birmingham, offers finance on prestige cars from £25,000 to in excess of £1 million, such as the McClaren P1 and the car synonymous with James Bond, the Aston Martin.

Having increased its focus to provide a more specialist service, the company recently decided to undertake market research to reveal the most sort after prestige car.

Interestingly, the data revealed that in both the £25,000 to £75,000 price range and £75,000 to £150,000 range, Range Rover Sport took the number one spot for both males and females, with Mercedes second. The number one spot for over £150,000 went to Lamborghini Urus, with Ferrari 488 coming a close second.

Range Rover Sport is a full-sized luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) from Land Rover, a marque of Jaguar Land Rover.

Having launched its prestige car service in March 2020, Anglo Scottish offers finance on a range of vehicles including those in the £25,000 to £75,000 price band, such as BMW, Audi and Range Rover, £75,000 to £150,000 price band and those in excess of £150,000 such as Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche, Ferrari. In addition, it also offers finance and equity release on supercars like the Urus and LaFerrari.

Despite the pandemic, the company has seen a huge uptick in the number of enquiries, referrals and recommendations regarding prestige finance, whilst increasing its relationships with the major prestige car dealers throughout the UK. This has resulted in an increase of over 60% in enquiries year-on-year.

Anglo Scottish, which last year merged with Birmingham-based, Capex Asset Finance, uniting both companies under the Anglo Scottish banner, is an independent finance broker. It provides a range of financial services across the UK including asset finance, business loans, vendor and dealer finance, as well as personal vehicle solutions and vehicle sourcing.

Allan Hetherington, prestige finance development director at Anglo Scottish, said: “We put customers at the centre of everything we do. The expertise amongst our specialist prestige finance team, along with our customer-centric approach to business, means we are able to take the time to listen to what our customers are looking for and find the best solution via our vast panel of lenders.

“Following an initial conversation with our expert team, and with the best finance deal in place, we work closely with the dealership and lender to make sure everything runs smoothly. Thanks to our streamlined processes, in most instances, for the straightforward cases our customers drive away with their new car within a few hours. For more complex deals, we aim to have them driving away within 72 hours.

“We are also able to offer classic car finance, for example the timeless Aston Martin. For customers looking to raise capital, we offer equity release on cars already owned outright or by re financing their current agreements.

“As a business, we like to keep up with trends and to monitor what interests our customers the most, as this is how we are able to continuously provide exemplar service.

“The results from our survey are interesting, in that the Range Rover Sport was number one for both male and females.”

David Foster, managing director of Anglo Scottish, said: “It is our priority to deliver the best experience in the market and to make life as simple as possible for our customers.

“Whilst we started out in asset finance, our offering has expanded rapidly due to our desire to provide a full service. So, whilst we are attracting new business via our prestige car finance, in many ways we moved in to this area of finance to ensure our existing clients on the asset side, were receiving the best finance possible in this area, via our extensive panel of lenders.

“As we continue to expand nationally at an exponential rate, it is our aim to offer finance for all types of lending, so we can make life as simple and stress free as possible for our customers.”