SYCAMORE GAP – A STATEMENT FROM THE NORTHUMBERLAND AND NEWCASTLE SOCIETY

ByDave Stopher

Sep 29, 2023

For 100 years, the Northumberland & Newcastle Society, one of the oldest in the country, has worked to preserve the heritage, culture and landscape of the city and county. 

Tim Wickens, Trustee of the Northumberland and Newcastle Society, said: “I’m truly tearful having just seen the images and reporting on the world famous tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall apparently being deliberately felled last night. 

“If it transpires this was deliberate, it really is an outrageous and despicable act of vandalism that will shock people everywhere. It is beyond belief that anyone would consciously seek to destroy such a timeless symbol of the North East’s natural beauty and an icon of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site. I would urge anyone with useful information to contact the Police immediately to help them find those responsible for this awful crime.”

