Take a tour around the interior of our new Metro trains – a design that has been shaped by the ideas and suggestions of our passengers.

Newcastle firm Octo Design worked with Zurich’s Nose Design Experience to create the stylish interior based on feedback from more than 3,000 Metro passengers who took part in our consultation.

By following this link you can move around the interior – https://tyneandwearmetro.nose.ch/ – and enjoy the view from the front of the new train’s cab.

The new layout features linear seating, offering an open plan space designed to cope with busiest of days, while providing four dedicated areas for wheelchairs, plus bike, buggy and luggage storage.

Passengers strongly supported this ‘London Underground’ style layout in consultation – with three-quarters saying it would help create more space at busy times and for luggage and other items.

The air-conditioned carriages will have heated floors, information screens throughout, WiFi and USB charging points – all ideas suggested by passengers.

Stadler of Switzerland will be building our new trains, with the help of supply chain companies across North East England, in a £362m programme hailed as a ‘quantum leap’ for Metro.