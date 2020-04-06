Nexus has agreed to lift current restrictions preventing free travel in Tyne and Wear for some passengers before 9:30am.

Senior citizens and people with some disabilities are entitled to free off-peak travel on buses with a concessionary pass or a discounted Metro Gold Card.

Huw Lewis, Customer Service Director at Nexus, said: “In response to a number of supermarkets dedicating their first trading hour to older people, and also to a number of enquiries from our customers, we have taken the decision to lift the 9.30am start time for concessionary passes on buses, Metro and the Shields Ferry.

This will hopefully give people more opportunity to travel when they need to without paying extra, but we would also like to remind all passengers that Government advice is to only use public transport if the journey is absolutely essential.”

The restrictions will be lifted from Friday 20 March 2020.

Full information and updates on timetable changes for bus, Metro and ferry is available at www.nexus.org.uk/coronavirus