Tech experts ITPS on growth path

One of the region’s most established IT experts has announced a rebrand as part of a package of growth measures, including creating a raft of new jobs and investing in new sustainability measures.

Established in 2000, ITPS created the region’s first privately owned, high-security data centre in Chester-Le-Street, giving businesses across the region access to IT infrastructure services and high-speed connectivity.

In its latest round of investment, a dozen new jobs are being created in various functions across ITPS, including in cyber-security, artificial intelligence and data science.

At the same time ITPS is looking to reduce its carbon footprint through the installation of 200kW of solar panels at its data centre, before offsetting what remains by working with Forestry England to plant its own woods.

ITPS’s new brand was revealed at a recent event at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, led by Dr Sue Black OBE, Professor of Computer Science and Technology Evangelist at Durham University. Dr Black gave attendees an insight into three decades of her work in support of women in technology, as well as looking at the potential for Artificial Intelligence to foment a new industrial revolution.

Katherine Cameron, Head of Digitalisation at Northern Powergrid, also spoke about embracing change and investing in developing local skills.

ITPS CEO Simon Newton, who took the helm last year, said, “This package of measures marks the start of a new era for the company. We have new owners, a new ethos and a broader mission.

“We’re building on ITPS’s long-established foundations of insight, technology, great people and brilliant service, growing into a national business that works with our customers to tackle the key, strategic issues that they face. We’re investing in new skills and new capabilities whilst ensuring that we build a sustainable company too.

“We have big ambitions, but then again the world faces some significant challenges that IT can help to address.

“The potential exists for automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to have a transformative effect on our customers’ industries, positively or negatively. In navigating these turbulent waters, our customers will need expert support as well as the safe pair of hands that they already know ITPS to be.”