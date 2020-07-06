A CAREER carer has taken the helm at a Teesside care home – being appointed home manager following more than 30 years in the sector.

Jackie Rudd has taken the lead role at The Beeches Care Home, on Green Lane, Newtown, Stockton-on-Tees.

She started in the care sector when she was 16 and worked in the community helping those with supported living and mental health needs.

She later took a break from the care sector while starting and raising her family but returned full time as a care assistant in 2004.

Jackie decided to use this opportunity to gain qualifications and, while climbing the career ladder, achieved several NVQs.

She became a senior carer and then a unit manager in a challenging behaviour unit, during which time she achieved a level 3 qualification Health and Social Care Manager and was subsequently promoted to deputy manager.

She then worked up to the care home managers qualification, a level 5 in Health and Social Care, before being promoted to manager of the home where she worked in 2014.

Jackie has also achieved a level 5 qualification in medication management at Teesside University.

She said: “When I was 16, I fell in love with looking after people who need help to take care of themselves.

“Residential care is very close to my heart, especially residential dementia care. I love to see residents laugh on a daily basis and I am an advocate for encouraging independence by offering a wide variety of choices, so people with dementia can still enjoy their hobbies and activities.

“I am delighted to join the lovely team at The Beeches, who are devoted to their residents. It has been a pleasure to meet with all the residents as well.

“I am here to make a real difference in the lives of those who reside with us and I especially want to help those with dementia have a great quality of life.”