Teesside legal specialist joins Muckle LLP’s real estate team

Muckle LLP continues to expand its Teesside footprint with the appointment of Rachel List as a partner in its real estate team – one of the largest real estate legal teams in the North East.

Rachel’s appointment marks another step in Muckle’s strategic growth in Teesside, further strengthening the firm’s presence and expertise in the region.

Alongside supporting the continued growth of the firm’s offerings, Rachel will take a hands-on role in complex transactional work, advising a broad range of clients across both the public and private sectors.

Rachel said: “Everything Muckle is doing in Teesside, and its future plans, really stood out to me. I took the move as an opportunity to join an already well established and highly regarded team, and to play an integral role in its growth on Teesside.

“I’ve always enjoyed working in commercial real estate – it is relationship driven and provides an opportunity to work closely with clients over the long term, really getting to know the client and its business.

“Muckle has a fantastic reputation. I feel very lucky to be joining such a great firm and I’m looking forward to helping grow Muckle’s presence and relationships here in Teesside.”

Gail Bennett, partner and head of real estate at Muckle LLP, said: “Rachel has been a trusted name in Teesside for years, so when the chance came along to bring her on board, it was an easy decision. Her addition to the team gives us even stronger roots in the region and opens the door to new opportunities for both the firm and our clients. We’re excited to leverage her unique insights to deliver exceptional, relationship-driven services for our clients.”

The real estate team at Muckle is consistently ranked Tier 1 by Legal 500 UK, and won Property Law Firm of the Year at the Insider North East Property Awards in 2025.