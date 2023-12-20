  • Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

Teessiders Bring Joy to Hospital Patients with Significant Donation To Local Appeal

A housebuilder which has six developments across the Teesside region has made a significant donation of festive gifts to the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust Charity, thanks to the generosity of kind-hearted Teessiders.

Miller Homes launched its appeal, in support of the hospital charity, just a few weeks ago and offered sales centres at its developments and its head office in Newton Aycliffe, as drop off points for the gifts. The charity wished to provide older members of the community, with long term health conditions and spending the festive period in hospital, with a Christmas gift.

“We would like to thank staff, contractors and customers for their extremely kind donations which has seen over 135 presents delivered,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “We received a fantastic array of gifts from slippers and pyjamas to adult colouring books and giftsets and have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity of local people.”

The North Tees and Hartlepool Foundation Trust required brand-new gifts for older people in the community who have long term health conditions such as dementia or are experiencing ill health in later life.

Donna continued: “We were delighted that members of our team were able to deliver the gifts personally which has made such a difference to both patients and our Miller team. We hope that these gifts will bring a little joy to those who are spending Christmas in hospital this year.”

Suzi Campbell, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust commented; “We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the team at Miller Homes Teesside for hosting collection hubs across the region to allow donations from their staff, contractors and the general public.

“They really have made a huge difference to our patients and we would like wish everyone a very Happy Christmas”.

