Terry Walsh announced as CEO of the Materials Processing Institute

Terry Walsh has been appointed as the new CEO of the Materials Processing Institute

The Materials Processing Institute has announced the appointment of industry expert Terry Walsh as its new CEO following Chris McDonald’s decision to stand down from the role.

With a career spanning more than three decades in the chemical and manufacturing industries, Terry brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, commercial management, and business development to his new role.

Terry joins the Materials Processing Institute from his recent position as Managing Director at Ferro Duo GmbH, a privately-owned German chemical manufacturing business. His leadership was instrumental in driving growth in both commercial and industrial markets.

Prior to his role at Ferro Duo GmbH, he served as the Eco-Products Director at Venator Materials, where he oversaw the transformation of chemical co-products into valuable raw materials for industry. Terry has also held prominent roles at INEOS and ICI.

The appointment comes after Chris McDonald, CEO at the Institute for nearly a decade, was selected as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Stockton North. Chris will continue to act as a strategic advisor, working with the Institute’s Council on the implementation of strategic partnerships.

Terry said: “I am honoured and excited to be joining the Materials Processing Institute. With a strong tradition, great people, and world-beating expertise, I believe the Institute is poised and positioned for impressive growth. By building on its existing core business and delivering solutions to customers in exciting new markets, the Materials Processing Institute’s future is dynamic and set for even greater success.”

Jon Bolton, Chair of the Materials Processing Institute, said: “We are delighted to appoint Terry as our new Chief Executive Officer. The Materials Processing Institute works with and supports industries that are fundamental to the achievement of the UK’s economic, social and environmental goals.

“Terry has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to develop and grow businesses by capitalising on existing strengths and capabilities. His appointment will ensure that the Institute continues to be at the forefront of developing materials, technologies and processes for the foundation industries and critically support the drive to net zero.”

Terry Walsh’s appointment as CEO of the Materials Processing Institute is effective from the 1st July.