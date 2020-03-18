UK robotics pioneer Tharsus has signed up with Vanilla Solutions to deliver IFS Applications™ and help empower its rapid expansion strategy.

Tharsus manufactures cutting-edge robotics to give customers—from disruptive start-ups such as Automata and Small Robot Company through to retail giant Ocado—a clear competitive advantage. The Tharsus Group employs just over 300 people and was the first robotics firm to be included in the London Stock Exchange Elite programme, designed to support international businesses, provide advice, and help companies raise capital.

Based in Blyth, Northumberland, Tharsus employs a team of highly skilled engineers and designers. The successful company is expanding at pace and wanted to ensure it had the right ERP solution in place to cope with growth.

George Kaimenas, Head of IT at Tharsus, explained: “Because of the speed of expansion we needed to invest properly in our foundations—we needed to replace the business applications we were using with a first-class alternative and were looking for a partnership with a provider who could give us a solution for the future.

“We went to market and looked closely at six different applications. After an in-depth evaluation process we chose IFS Applications through Vanilla from a shortlist of two.

Brigg-based Vanilla will provide IFS Applications 10, deployed and managed in the Azure Cloud, and as well as completing the implementation, Vanilla will provide full support through its Newcastle support team.

“We entered into a long-term, A-Z partnership with Vanilla, and it will be responsible for handling and managing the Azure Cloud, as well as the implementation and support of IFS. We’ve found the Vanilla team friendly, easy to deal with and we’re looking forward to a successful collaboration,” added George.

Jason Belcher, Director at Vanilla Solutions, added: “We’re proud Tharsus has chosen us as their IFS partner and are very much looking forward to working with them. It is a company with an international outlook and with real innovation at its core and we’re sure IFS can give Tharsus the tools it needs to maintain its hugely impressive rate of growth.”

Tharsus was listed as one of the fastest growing private tech companies in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100; was Employer of the Year in this year’s Chamber Awards, and was crowned North East Business of the Year last year.