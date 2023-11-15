The all-new Škoda Kodiaq: More spacious, functional and sustainable than ever before

Second generation of the large Škoda SUV boasts powerful appearance, innovative new features and even more space

Exterior introduces first elements of the new Modern Solid design language and includes new technologies such as TOP LED Matrix headlights

New interior concept combines sustainable materials and spacious design with innovative controls such as the new Škoda Smart Dials

Offering the right option for every customer: power outputs from 110 kW (150 hp) to 150 kW (204 hp) and a new plug-in hybrid drivetrain with an electric range of more than 100 km

Taking safety to the next level with many new and improved assistance systems, including the new Turn and Remote Park Assists

Mladá Boleslav, 4 October 2023 – Škoda Auto presents the second generation of the Kodiaq. It takes sustainability and efficiency to the next level and comes with a new interior concept. The all-new Kodiaq features a 13-inch infotainment display, innovative Škoda Smart Dials with haptic controls and a new range structure with Design Selections. Its five powertrains offering outputs from 110 kW (150 hp) to 150 kW (204 hp) now also include a plug-in hybrid version – a first for the Kodiaq – with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres. The two top engines are mated to all-wheel drive as standard. Also making their debuts are the latest generations of the LED Matrix headlights and the Dynamic Chassis Control system. To date, 841,900 Kodiaqs have been produced and have found customers in 60 markets worldwide. The series has also won more than 40 international awards since 2016.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, says: “Our all-new flagship SUV has everything it needs to be a worthy successor in the Škoda Kodiaq line. The new Kodiaq takes the Škoda features our customers appreciate to the next level: more space, more features, and more efficiency. With innovations like the well-received Smart Dials and sleek interior materials, alongside elements from our Modern Solid design language and updated safety and assistance systems, the next-generation Kodiaq makes everyday exploring even more rewarding. We have also broadened our range of highly efficient powertrains, introducing a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of over 100 km, furthering our commitment to sustainable mobility. Since its 2016 launch, the Kodiaq has played a crucial role in Škoda’s growth, consistently striking a chord with our customers. The new Kodiaq is perfectly placed to continue this successful legacy.”

Second generation offers new design, greater sustainability and new technologies

On the exterior, the advanced TOP LED Matrix headlights immediately catch the eye, while in the interior, recycled textiles and leather originating from an eco-friendly tanning process reflect the brand’s clear focus on sustainability. In addition to the new range structure with specific Design Selections and optional packages, the Kodiaq also features a new interior concept. The infotainment display is now free-standing, with a screen diagonal of up to 13 inches. A head-up display is optionally available for the first time. The selector lever is now mounted on the steering column, which lends the centre console a very clean and tidy look. The new Škoda Smart Dials are a first for Škoda. They combine haptic controls with a 32‑millimetre digital display, providing intuitive, easy and customisable access to numerous vehicle and infotainment functions. The new Phone Box enables inductive charging of two smartphones at a time, delivering 15 W of power and also cooling the devices during the charging process.

Premiere for plug-in hybrid with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres

The new Kodiaq is available with two diesel and two petrol engines delivering outputs from 110 kW (150 hp) to 150 kW (204 hp). A new addition to the range is the Kodiaq’s first ever plug-in hybrid powertrain. It offers a system output of 150 kW (204 hp) and an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometres. On top of that, the 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 hp) marks the debut of mild-hybrid technology in the Kodiaq. The 2.0 TSI with 150 kW (204 hp) and the 2.0 TDI top diesel with 142 kW (193 hp) come with all-wheel drive as standard. All powertrains in the new Kodiaq are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard.

More than 40 prestigious awards for the first-generation Kodiaq

Škoda launched the first generation of the Škoda Kodiaq in 2016. The large SUV model has turned the Škoda brand into a true global player. With its dynamic crystalline design, spaciousness, advanced technology and many clever features, it has won more than 40 prestigious awards. These include British automotive magazine Top Gear naming it the world’s “Best Car for Big Families” as well as “Car of the Year” awards in the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria, plus several “SUV of the Year” awards from British, Chinese, French and Indian publications. To date, 841,900 Kodiaqs have been produced and have found customers in 60 markets worldwide. In Europe, it has proved particularly popular in Škoda’s biggest single market, Germany, followed by the UK and the Czech Republic. In 2022, the Kodiaq was the brand’s second best-selling SUV, just behind the Kamiq.

Exterior: Powerful appearance and first elements of the new Modern Solid design language

The Kodiaq grows by more than six centimetres, offering more space for up to seven passengers and luggage

Premiere for TOP LED Matrix headlights and front grille with horizontal light strip

Rugged appearance with squared-off wheel arches and solid rear bumper

Improved aerodynamics and increased efficiency

Mladá Boleslav, 4 October 2023 –With the second-generation Kodiaq, Škoda has further refined the SUV’s emotional and sculptural design, giving it a more powerful and solid appearance. Apart from squared-off wheel arches, the new lettering conforming to the new Škoda CI immediately catches the eye. The TOP LED Matrix headlights and front grille with horizontal light strip are making their debut on the all-new Kodiaq. With an increase in length of more than six centimetres, the Kodiaq now offers even more interior space for up to seven passengers or plenty of luggage. In addition, Škoda Auto has improved the model’s aerodynamics, achieving a cd value of 0.282. Major aerodynamic advancements were achieved by introducing active cooling shutters and redesigning the front and rear bumper.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, says: “The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function’ principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape. Reinterpreting the essence of the Škoda SUV was a collaborative effort, and I am confident we have found the right ingredients to ensure the second generation’s success.”

Solid appearance, improved aerodynamics and superb functionality

The second-generation Kodiaq has a sculpted bonnet sporting a revised Škoda logo with a matt Unique Dark Chrome finish. It matches the frame of the hexagonal Škoda grille, which can be optionally illuminated with 14 light elements forming a light strip between the headlamps. Below the grille is a wide air intake, framed by two Air Curtains. The elongated roof line has been aerodynamically optimised and slopes gently towards the rear. The drag coefficient of the all-new Kodiaq has been reduced to cd = 0.282. Significant aerodynamic improvements were realised with the integration of optimised air management for engine and brake cooling, aerodynamically contoured exterior mirrors, redesigned front and rear bumpers, aerodynamic wheels, an extended roof spoiler, and integrated longitudinal roof rails. The rear section is characterised by a large and wide tailgate. Along with the low loading sill, this makes for great ease of use. The lettering conforming to the new Škoda CI is placed centrally on the tailgate and finished in Unique Dark Chrome matt. Below the tailgate is a large, redesigned rear apron with a wide, integrated diffuser. A new option is the complete D-pillar trim in Unique Dark Chrome.

Premiere for second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights and front grille with horizontal light strip

Another highlight comes in the shape of the optional second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights. The new headlights contain 50 percent more light segments and offer 15 percent more light output than the first generation, enhancing safety for the customers. Fitted as standard on the Sportline variant, with the option of a horizontal light strip on the front grille, they are a first for the Kodiaq. The upper Bi‑LED module and the Matrix module below contain a total of 36 individual light segments. They create the typical four-eyed look of a Škoda SUV at night. Between the two vertically arranged “eyes”, a fine, L‑shaped LED strip serves as the daytime running light, parking light and indicator. A static corner light near the inside edge of the headlamp unit tapers towards the Škoda grille. The look of the TOP LED Matrix headlights is also defined by Crystallinium. This crystalline element accentuates the contours of the headlight unit, lending it an additional touch of elegance. The basic version of the front headlights also uses LED technology exclusively, as do the standard rear lights. The optional top version of the tail lights (standard for Sportline) comes with an animated welcome function and dynamic indicators. They are split into three sections, with a sharp design featuring illuminated crystalline elements. The new, wide C‑shaped light signature extends far towards the centre of the tailgate. Below, a red light bar with a crystalline structure connects the two rear lights.

Moderate but effective increase in dimensions

The second-generation Kodiaq has grown moderately compared to its predecessor, but to great effect. The new version is 61 millimetres longer at 4,758 millimetres, with a wheelbase of 2,791 millimetres. The width of 1,864 millimetres and an almost unchanged height of 1,659 millimetres make for a very spacious interior. In the seven-seater version, passengers in the third row of seats now have 920 millimetres of headroom, 15 millimetres more than in the predecessor. Luggage capacity has also increased: in the five-seater version, it has grown by 75 litres to 910 litres without folding the rear seats down. With the rear seats folded down, maximum capacity has increased by 40 litres to 2,105 litres. The seven-seater now holds 340 litres behind the third row of seats, 70 more than before, and 845 litres with the third-row seats folded down. This is an increase of 80 litres. The seven-seater’s maximum cargo capacity is now 2,035 litres, 30 litres more than in the first generation.

Large alloy wheels from 17 to 20 inches and nine exterior colours

The all-new Kodiaq comes in Selection and Sportline versions, as well as with various Design Selections, and rolls on large alloy wheels with diameters ranging from 17 to 20 inches. The basic version comes with 17-inch alloys in silver. Škoda offers nine colours for its large SUV: two solid colours and a total of seven metallic paint finishes, including the new Bronx Gold Metallic.

Interior: Combining a spacious design and innovative controls with sustainable materials

Free-standing 13-inch infotainment screen and premiere for head-up display

Innovative rotary push-buttons – “Smart Dials” – with integrated digital displays

Fast charging at 45 W via USB-C ports or inductive charging at 15 W in the Phone Box

New interior concept with Design Selections and focus on sustainable materials

Full connectivity: mobile online services, Functions on Demand and infotainment apps

Mladá Boleslav, 4 October 2023 – The new Škoda Kodiaq comes with a completely redesigned interior and a new set of controls. Its free-standing infotainment screen measures up to 13 inches. Positioned below the infotainment screen are the new Škoda Smart Dials, providing quick access to numerous vehicle functions. In a first for Škoda’s large SUV, a head-up display is available to complement the 10-inch Virtual Cockpit. The new centre console has a clean, tidy look, as the selector lever is now mounted on the steering column. Four USB-C ports with an output of 45 W ensure fast charging of smartphones, tablets or laptops. Also making its Škoda debut is a Phone Box that enables inductive charging of two smartphones at 15 W and includes a cooling function. Ergo seats with a pneumatic massage function are available as an option. Design Selections featuring numerous sustainable materials are now also making their debut in the Kodiaq. In addition, the new SUV is always online, offering numerous mobile online services and infotainment apps.

Peter Olah, Head of Interior Design at Škoda Auto, explains: “With the second-generation Kodiaq, we’re taking a fresh approach to interior design and functionality. Our new Škoda Smart Dials, featuring integrated displays, are customisable and streamline the operation of many vehicle functions. The Virtual Cockpit, combined with the optional head-up display and the free-standing 13-inch infotainment screen, provide all the information drivers need at a glance. Additionally, Design Selections have been rolled out in the Kodiaq, emphasizing our commitment to sustainable materials.”

Smart Dials combining haptic and digital elements plus more space in the centre console

The Škoda Smart Dials in the second-generation Kodiaq are three intuitive new multifunctional controls below the infotainment display. They can be operated by turning and pressing, and each carries a digital colour display with a 32-millimetre diameter. This clever combination of haptic and digital elements allows quick access to numerous vehicle functions. The controls have a Unique Dark Chrome finish and a very tactile surface texture composed of tiny pyramids. The two outer Smart Dials for the driver and front passenger control the interior temperature, seat heating and seat ventilation. Each Smart Dial’s current function is shown in the display and can be changed by pressing it. Drivers can customise the centre Smart Dial to control up to four of the following functions: the volume of the infotainment system, fan speed, air direction, smart air conditioning, driving modes and map zoom. Configuring the centre Smart Dial is done via the relevant infotainment system menu, and a long press is used to change between functions. Four additional hardware buttons between the dials provide direct access to windscreen ventilation, rear window heating, air recirculation and automatic air conditioning functions. In a first for Škoda, the Kodiaq’s selector lever is mounted on the steering column for easy access. As a result, the centre console has a clean and tidy look, and the storage compartment’s capacity has increased by 2.1 litres.

13-inch infotainment display with optional navigation function

The infotainment system in the second-generation Kodiaq features a 10-inch central multi‑touch display and DAB+ radio reception as standard, along with gesture and voice control. The navigation function including online radio and a 13-inch screen are available as an optional package. A head-up display complementing the standard 10-inch Virtual Cockpit is making its debut in this model series. The all-new Kodiaq is also equipped with four USB-C ports as standard (two at the front and two at the rear). Providing an output of 45 W, they can even be used to power laptops, in addition to charging smartphones and tablets. A 15 W USB-C port on the back of the interior mirror is also standard. Eight speakers in the door panels and a central speaker in the instrument panel are standard for superb sound. A Canton Sound System with 14 speakers, including four surround speakers, is available as an option.

Improved climate control, massage seats and a Phone Box for two smartphones

Another new feature is the climate control menu, which provides quick access to all heating functions for the seats, steering wheel, windscreen and rear window via a single, user-configurable Heaters button. Ergo seats with a pneumatic massage function are optionally available. They each have ten air cushions that can be programmed via the infotainment menu or controls on the seat, with a choice of intensity levels and time settings. The Kodiaq also offers an optional Phone Box for simultaneous inductive fast charging of two smartphones at 15 W, complete with a cooling function.

Four Design Selections to choose from

The Kodiaq adopts the Design Selections already known from the Enyaq family, featuring coordinated colours and materials. The choices include Loft with grey fabric seat upholstery, Lounge with grey Suedia microfibre upholstery and X-shaped decorative stitching in Mustard Yellow, and ecoSuite featuring sustainably treated leather in black with grey X-shaped decorative stitching or in Cognac with tone-on-tone stitching. All chrome detailing in the interior has been replaced with the new Unique Dark Chrome finish. In addition to the Smart Dials, this also includes the trim on the door panels and on the redesigned steering wheel, the frame of the infotainment screen, and other decorative strips accentuating the instrument panel’s air vents, the top part of the dashboard and the cover for the storage compartment in the centre console.

Numerous sustainable materials and new Simply Clever features

The interior of the Kodiaq is focused on sustainability. All textiles used for the seat upholstery, the carpets in the cabin and the luggage compartment as well as the headliner are made of 100 percent recycled polyester or, in the case of the Design Selection Lounge, a combination of recycled yarns with 40 percent natural wool. The leather featured in the ecoSuite Design Selection is tanned in an environmentally friendly way using residues from coffee bean processing. Two iconic Simply Clever details, the umbrella and the ice scraper, are also made from sustainable materials. New to the list of Simply Clever details are a display cleaner stored in the centre console and a storage compartment on the central tunnel in front of the sliding rear seat bench, which once again enables backward and forward adjustment. Also on board in the second Kodiaq generation is the door edge protection.

Permanent internet connection enables numerous online features

The Kodiaq’s permanent internet connection allows for convenient “over the air” updates, online-based route planning and numerous mobile online services from Škoda Connect. Special features for the all-new Kodiaq iV plug-in hybrid include Remote Charging as well as Remote Air Conditioning, Departure Planner and Plug & Charge. Škoda Connect offers functions like Proactive Service and Remote Access as part of Infotainment Online and Care Connect. The infotainment also includes Weather, News, Traffication, Calendar, Offers and Pay to Park infotainment apps. Navigation, ACC, additional colours and functions for the ambient lighting and High Beam Control can be conveniently added online as Functions on Demand.

Powertrains: More sustainable than ever with plug-in and mild-hybrid technology, a first for the Kodiaq

Plug-in hybrid with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres on the WLTP cycle

Entry-level 1.5 TSI with mild-hybrid technology, 2.0 TSI with all-wheel drive

Two modern and highly efficient diesels complete the engine roster, outputs from 110 kW (150 hp) to 150 kW (204 hp)

Mladá Boleslav, 4 October 2023 – The second-generation Kodiaq showcases a versatile range of modern and highly efficient engines that includes both petrol and diesel options. For the first time, the Kodiaq is also available with hybrid technology. The plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Kodiaq iV offers a system output of 150 kW (204 hp) and an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. Mild-hybrid technology comes in the entry-level 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 hp). A 2.0 TSI petrol unit with 150 kW (204 hp) and two 2.0 TDI diesels with 110 kW (150 hp) and 142 kW (193 hp) respectively complete the range. The top petrol engine and top diesel come with all‑wheel drive as standard, and all engines are mated to a DSG transmission.

Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, says: “In terms of powertrains, the Kodiaq iV is the stand-out model in the second generation of our large SUV. As the first ever Kodiaq plug-in hybrid, it features the latest version of this powertrain based on the 1.5 TSI with a generous battery capacity of 25.7 kWh. This now enables an all‑electric range of more than 100 kilometres, which is plenty enough for most real-world driving.”

Kodiaq iV uses the latest plug-in hybrid powertrain

Škoda is using the latest iteration of its plug-in hybrid powertrain to electrify the second Kodiaq generation. It features a 110 kW (150 hp) 1.5 TSI which, together with an electric motor, delivers a system output of 150 kW (204 hp), transmitted to the front wheels via a 6‑speed DSG. The new high-voltage battery enables a purely electric range of more than 100 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. Charging at up to 11 kW on wallboxes and AC charging points as well as 50 kW at DC fast-charging points ensures rapid replenishment of the battery at home or on the road. Energy is also recuperated during braking. Despite the large battery, the Kodiaq iV offers a generous luggage capacity of 745 litres. The infotainment system includes numerous functions specific to the plug-in hybrid version – to make searches for charging stations particularly easy, for example.

Mild-hybrid technology for the 1.5 TSI, top petrol and top diesel with all-wheel drive

In addition to the Kodiaq iV, the SUV’s second generation is available with two petrol engines and two diesels, all mated to a 7-speed DSG. The entry-level 1.5 TSI petrol model with 110 kW (150 hp) is the first in the range to feature mild-hybrid technology using a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. Energy recovered during braking can support the internal-combustion engine with an electric power boost or allow the SUV to coast with the engine completely switched off. Both hybrid engines belong to the latest EA 211 evo2 engine series. Operating on the fuel-efficient Miller cycle, they are equipped with a turbocharger that uses variable turbine geometry. The 1.5 TSI engine, with integrated mild-hybrid technology, also features latest-generation active cylinder technology (ACT+). The two 2.0 TDI diesel variants deliver outputs of 110 kW (150 hp) and 142 kW (193 hp). The range-topping diesel and petrol engines come with all-wheel drive. Additionally, all engines in this lineup meet the Euro 6e emissions standard. Emphasising efficiency and smooth operation, all engines in the second-generation Kodiaq are tailored for the discerning driver.

Premiere for the new DCC Plus Dynamic Chassis Control

The second-generation Kodiaq is optionally available with the new DCC Plus Dynamic Chassis Control. This new version uses two independently controlled valves to separate the suspension’s rebound and compression stages. Previously, both functions were controlled by a shared valve. The new generation enables faster damping adjustment and a wider range of damping characteristics. Drivers and passengers will notice the difference in the form of faster responses, enhanced driving dynamics and increased comfort. Ground clearance with DCC Plus remains the same as with the standard suspension.

Safety: New and improved state-of-the-art assistance systems for maximum protection

Škoda’s biggest SUV gets numerous assistance systems that are new to this model series

New assistance systems include the Turn and Remote Park Assists

A number of existing assistants, such as the Side and Travel Assists, now come with extended functionality

Up to nine airbags and Crew Protect Assist

Mladá Boleslav, 4 October 2023 – In its second generation, the Škoda Kodiaq acquires numerous new assistance systems. The spectrum ranges from Turn Assist, which helps prevent accidents when turning at junctions, to Remote Park Assist, which enables parking via an app. Many systems already available in the predecessor, such as Side Assist and Emergency Assist, benefit from significant functional upgrades. Up to nine airbags ensure maximum passive safety for occupants.

Intelligent new assistance systems for enhanced safety and comfort

New assistance systems in the second-generation Kodiaq increase safety and comfort for drivers and passengers. Among these features are Turn Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist, Crossroad Assist, Exit Warning, Automated Emergency Braking – pedestrian rear, and Intelligent Park Assist with the additional options Trained Parking and Remote Parking. Turn Assist responds with a warning and, where appropriate, automatic braking if there is a vehicle approaching when turning in the face of oncoming traffic. Collision Avoidance Assist automatically enhances steering movements during sudden evasive manoeuvres. Crossroad Assist uses radar sensors and the front camera to warn of crossing traffic, cyclists or pedestrians when pulling out of a driveway or blind exit. Where appropriate, it triggers visual and acoustic warnings and then automatically applies the brakes. Exit Warning provides a visual warning in the exterior mirror as well as a warning sound when the door is opened while traffic is approaching from behind. It has a range of 35 metres and covers an angle of 120 degrees.

Remote parking from outside the vehicle

The new Intelligent Park Assist can automatically park the Kodiaq in end-on and parallel parking spaces. It now also controls the vehicle’s speed in addition to the steering, and stops automatically if the system detects an obstacle. At the rear, this is taken care of by the new Automated Emergency Braking – pedestrian rear, which will be available for the Kodiaq in 2024.While the previous Manoeuvre Assist relied exclusively on the sensors at the rear to analyse the vehicle’s surroundings, the new system adds images from the Rear View Camera, which is now also connected to the Trailer Assist function for an even better detection of pedestrians and children. The new Trained Parking and Remote Parking options offer more parking convenience. With the Trained Parking assistant, drivers can record the approach to up to five favourite parking spaces, over a distance of 50 metres. If the vehicle recognises one of these parking spaces, it is able to automatically perform the parking manoeuvre from memory. The driver can start this manoeuvre in the vehicle using the infotainment menu or even from outside, via the app. The Remote Parking assistant, which is required for app‑controlled parking, can also be used to direct the vehicle into parking spaces not stored in the system from up to five metres away, with the driver controlling the process via a smartphone. It will be available for the second-generation Kodiaq in 2024. All parking assistants are part of the Assisted Drive Plus package, along with the Area View function now offering improved image resolution and ease of use.

Improved Side Assist and Travel Assist

With the latest version of Side Assist, the detection range for vehicles coming from behind increases from 70 to 90 metres for more safety, for example on motorways. This is due to more powerful radar sensors positioned in the corners of the bumpers. Front Assist now also features anticipatory cyclist protection. The improved Travel Assist offers enhanced visualisation of other nearby vehicles in the Virtual Cockpit and head-up display. In the Assisted Drive package, Travel Assist includes Adaptive Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Working in concert with the navigation system, this anticipates bends, junctions and roundabouts. The maximum speed permitted at any time is acquired from the Intelligent Speed Assist, which uses the latest version of the Traffic Sign Recognition assistant and adapts the speed to upcoming restrictions in a timely manner, without using the brakes. Traffic Jam Assist combines the functions of Adaptive Cruise Control and Adaptive Lane Assist. It enables automatic starting, braking and steering in congested traffic at speeds of up to 60 km/h by keeping track of the movements of nearby vehicles. Crew Protect Assist automatically closes open windows and, if necessary, the panoramic roof. It also activates the hazard warning lights and tightens the front seat belts as soon as sensors detect emergency or panic braking, or an imminent collision at the front, side or rear. Emergency Assist reduces the risk of an accident if the driver is no longer able to control the vehicle, for example due to a medical emergency. If the system detects such a situation, it takes over lane control, switches on the hazard warning lights and begins to gently brake the vehicle to a standstill. Then the latest-generation system automatically unlocks the doors, switches on the interior lights and activates eCall several seconds after the vehicle has come to a stop.

Up to nine airbags protect the occupants

The second-generation Kodiaq comes with up to nine airbags. In addition to driver and front passenger airbags, side airbags for the front seats, head airbags and a central airbag between the driver and front passenger are already included as standard. Side airbags for the second row of seats are available as an option.

Kodiaq Sportline: Comprehensive equipment, typical black accents and a metal-look trim in the interior

Škoda grille frame, exterior mirrors, roof rails and D-pillar painted in glossy black

Specific Sportline Design Selection featuring metal-look trim elements

Standard equipment includes TOP LED Matrix headlights

Mladá Boleslav, 4 October 2023 – The Kodiaq Sportline is the current top model in the second generation of the large Škoda SUV. Its comprehensive standard equipment includes TOP LED Matrix headlights and electric tailgate operation. The exterior is marked by numerous glossy black accents, which now also extend to the D-pillar. The front and rear aprons as well as the side skirts are in body colour, while the 19-inch alloy wheels, exclusive to the Sportline, have a polished anthracite finish. The interior of the Sportline Design Selection is dominated by sporty black combined with metal-look trim elements. The Kodiaq Sportline can be ordered with all powertrains offered for the model series, including the Kodiaq iV plug-in hybrid drive.

Many black details, including for the first time the entire D-pillar

Škoda’s Sportline models typically come with numerous black details as a distinguishing feature. The second-generation Kodiaq is no different: in addition to the Škoda grille frame, exterior mirror caps, window frames, roof rails and rear diffuser, the entire D-pillar is painted in glossy black for the first time. This provides a visual link between the darkened rear side windows and the darkened rear window (Sunset). The Škoda lettering and model designation on the tailgate and the Škoda logo on the bonnet also come in black, while the front and rear aprons and side sills are painted in body colour. The front wings bear Sportline badges. The 19-inch alloy wheels have a polished anthracite finish and are exclusive to the Sportline; 20‑inch alloy wheels with matt black Aero covers are available as an option.

TOP LED Matrix headlights and electric tailgate operation as standard

The comprehensive standard equipment of the Kodiaq Sportline includes the TOP LED Matrix headlights featuring an animated welcome effect and a cornering function as well as TOP LED tail lights. In addition to the welcome effect, these offer dynamic indicators and come with a red decorative strip between the rear lamps. Electric tailgate operation is also included as standard. The improved DCC Plus Dynamic Chassis Control with an even wider adjustment range than before is available as an option. The Sportline variant can be ordered with all powertrains offered for the second Kodiaq generation, including the Kodiaq iV plug‑in hybrid.

Specific Design Selection: Sportline

In the interior, the current top model of the large Škoda SUV’s second generation features the specific Sportline Design Selection. This includes sports seats with integrated headrests and black Suedia microfibre upholstery with grey contrast stitching. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable as standard and comes with a memory function. Like most of the interior, the headliner is finished in sporty black. The pad on the instrument panel, the door inserts and the centre armrest are covered in black Suedia, which is exclusive to Sportline Design Selection. Visual contrasts are provided by grey X-shaped stitching as well as metal-look decorative trim strips on the dashboard and in the door inserts, where they are complemented by a Unique Dark Chrome frame. The Kodiaq Sportline comes with a 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel with black stitching and also bears a Sportline badge. The front door sills feature Kodiaq lettering. Like the other models in the series, the Kodiaq Sportline complements the 10-inch Virtual Cockpit with a standard free-standing 10-inch infotainment screen. This displays a Sportline welcome logo when the driver enters the vehicle. The larger, free-standing 13-inch infotainment display is optionally available as part of the Technology 13” package.