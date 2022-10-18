What are custom-made cable assemblies?

Today, custom cable assemblies become one of the most popular & effective solutions. In comparison with standard wire tracks, which might be useful in many areas, custom-made cables will be suitable for complex applications & specific areas. Thus, they effectively work in situations when standard solutions might be inefficient (for instance, due to the lack of required length).

A custom-made set is always created for a task, so it will meet the requirements of the application. The improper choice of cables might lead to various technical problems. With custom-built cables, it’s easy to avoid them. Such solutions’re perfect for both industrial & domestic usage. A custom cable assembly might include:

External

Ribbon

Internal wire tracks

Wiring harnesses.

Main advantages of custom cable assemblies

Custom-built sets are a good choice for any technician. Let’s observe the main advantages of such a solution.

Accuracy

It’s a complicated task to find a standard conductor, which perfectly suits the project. With a custom set, it’s possible to forget about such a problem. All cables will be created specifically for certain needs in accordance with the client’s requirements. They might be additionally coloured/labelled for the comfort of installation.

Flexibility

With high-grade custom cable assemblies, one can order a certain length for any cable in a set to obtain a ready-made solution. Besides, it’s possible to make slight changes to the order concerning the design & other specific features.

Materials

As such sets are created specifically for a certain aim, the material for every layer can be specified by a client. It includes the choice of insulation/shield/jacketing to make the custom cable assembly perfectly fit. It’s vital to always choose suitable materials depending on the future application.

Quality

Quality is crucial for correct functioning. Custom cable assemblies are not simply made according to the customer’s requirements. They are accurately tested to ensure their stable work & required quality. Depending on the needs, items can be tested for:

Tolerances

Electrical characteristics

Temperature performance

Chemicals resistance.

Thus, such a solution makes it possible to avoid failure even in critical situations.

Greater effectiveness

In comparison with off-the-shelf pieces, custom cable assemblies demonstrate better performance due to the strict process of manufacturing & comprehensive testing. The creation of the sets is organized within the requirements of a customer, while both the equipment & environment are taken into account by any good custom cable assemblies manufacturer to develop a solution with great productivity.

Custom-made sets can be created to fulfill various functions, including signal/video/power/cable shielding.

Time-saving

With custom cable assemblies, a client obtains a ready-made solution, which won’t require any changes & can be immediately used for a definite purpose.

Easy to install

Every set is custom-built, which is why it’s created specifically for a client’s purpose. Thanks to this, the installation is fast & easy.

Minimum waste

While off-the-shelf pieces are solutions, which might be available only with certain lengths, custom cable assemblies make it possible to avoid unnecessary leftovers or elongations.

Price/quality ratio

Being custom-built, the sets can significantly reduce the cost of a product. First of all, there’s no need to purchase great amounts of cables, part of which could turn out useless. Besides, the quality of custom cable assemblies is ensured to provide proper solutions for a certain purpose of application.

Required volumes

Depending on the needs & demands for the purpose of the application, it’s possible to order any amount of items. Custom-made sets allow defining a specific size of the product.

The use of custom-made cable sets

A custom-built set is a universal solution. The specialists can create results that perfectly fit any area of application.

Automotive

The effective work of any vehicle greatly depends on the precision of items, which are used for the engines.

Internet of things

Modern devices & the usage of advanced Internet technologies have higher demands for cables. The functioning of many products is determined by the quality of conductors, which makes custom-built solutions the most effective.

Medicine

The aims of application in hospitals & other medical organizations are crucial. The equipment is often used in critical conditions, which demand greater stability & quality of products.

Artificial intelligence

This is another area, which presupposes the usage of innovative technologies. High-quality items can give a boost to the further development of many systems & provide the development of a service level thanks to the organization of proper infrastructure support.

Industry 4.0

This area needs intelligent & flexible cables, which can’t be provided by off-the-shelf solutions. Custom-made sets are able to provide the required characteristics to create effective automated systems.

Power distribution

To transmit the power to people’s homes & the industrial sector on a regular basis, it’s important to take care of the cable’s quality. With custom-built sets, it’s possible to provide not just an effective but also a long-term solution.

Communication technologies

It’s a wide area, which might require the usage of various items in different volumes. Coaxial, Ethernet, CCTV, phone & many other cables might be ordered in assembly to provide the highest quality of connection.

Lighting

A safe & reliable system of lighting inside the house or industrial building is crucial. The right set will provide proper & regular lighting with minimum losses & good protection.

Renewables

The use of renewable energy (solar & wind power) becomes more popular, which creates advanced demands for the cables’ quality. The development of a custom-made set of cables will allow the creation of a perfect solution for the wide or narrow application of renewables.

Industrial area

To ensure the proper functioning of equipment, the used cables should always meet the requirements of a certain area. Custom cable assemblies can be created with superior electrical & mechanical properties to provide stable & safe work.

Military sector

There’re many areas, which require the use of custom-made wire tracks. They are perfect for the security of communication, the powering of military bases & many other purposes.

Telematics

The transportation of information today should provide high speed & security. The quality of transportation can be achieved only with efficient & thoroughly tested items.

Cornelius Electronics – the top custom cable sets creator

Cornelius Electronics is a custom cable assemblies manufacturer with an impressive experience & headquarters in the UK. Our experts will create the most effective & quality solutions depending on our consumer’s demands, the aims of applications & the future environment, where the products will be used. Contact our team to ensure the success of the next project!