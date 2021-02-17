When it comes to videogames that have left an important mark within the industry, the Diablo franchise is one of the best examples. This videogame series created by Blizzard premiered its first release in 1996 and has since become (along with its sequels) one of the most iconic action role-playing videogames of its time. However, the most influential of the Diablo series was its interesting gameplay, which practically started a new style of RPG.

The Diablo series is characterized for being a dark fantasy ARPG where players visualize the dark scenarios from an isometric perspective and its maps are characterized by elements inspired by the Dungeon Crawler genre. In these videogames the action is frenetic (hack ‘n’ slash style), its maps are always full of enemies and players have a huge amount of skills that they must gradually choose depending on how they prefer to play.

That said, for those who like the Diablo gameplay and wish to play some other similar videogame while waiting for the fourth game, here are five highly recommended games inspired by the Diablo series.

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition

This ARPG was originally released in 2006 and since then it has achieved a great success that allowed it to be the direct competition of Diablo II. The recognition obtained by this game was due to the fact that its developer Iron Lore introduced a novel system that allowed combining two classes in the same character, which ended up expanding the ways of elaborating theories and the mini-maxing of this ARPG. In addition, Titan Quest features an interesting open world and well-defined combat mechanics, albeit common within its game style.

Titan Quest gameplay (like the Diablo series) has been able to age very well over the years, to the point of having a well-regarded remaster called Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, which is the recommended version on this list.

This edition has improved and updated versions of the two Titan Quest games, so there should be no problems getting into this great open world adventure set in Greek mythology, where players must defeat powerful titans.

This game is available for PC through Steam.

Torchlight I, II, III

Torchlight and its second part are excellent videogames developed by Runic Games where members of the original development team of Diablo and Diablo II also participated, so it is normal that there are many similarities in both franchises, especially in their main game mechanics and soundtrack.

That said, Torchlight stands out a lot for its artistic style, its Steampunk setting (which is not very used in this genre) and for its interesting and well differentiated class system where each one has its own mechanics. In addition, the game rewards players by constantly offering them very good items.

The most recent game in this franchise was Torchlight III, however this one does not live up to its two predecessors (at least for the moment).

Torchlight I is only available for PC, while Torchlight II and III are available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, cheap keys of which you can find on Gamecamp.

Path of Exile

This MMOARPG is one of the best in its genre at the moment, since its gameplay inspired by Diablo I and II manages to greatly expand the mechanics already seen in these games, but also implements very interesting features of its own that make PoE a unique ARPG. Its small developer Grinding Gear Games has done such an excellent job that many Diablo series fans consider Path of Exile as the spiritual successor of Diablo II, even surpassing Diablo III itself.

PoE stands out for its gloomy setting, its bloody action, its high difficulty, its trading system without a conventional currency and its incredible system for building characters (which is considered one of the best in this genre), where players have a skill tree with almost 1300 nodes, Gems and items that affect the character’s growth, among other elements, so the possibilities are unlimited.

Path of Exile is Free to Play and is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS.

Those who already play PoE should know that one of the most important items in the game is undoubtedly the Orbs, but they also know that finding a good quantity of these can be complicated and can take quite some time. For that reason, one of the most recommended methods to obtain this precious item saves many hours and that is to buy PoE Orbs through a reliable website like Eldorado.gg, which is one of the best options when trading Path or Exile items and accounts.

Warhammer: Chaosbane

This ARPG clearly inspired by Diablo III is set in a violent world inspired by Warhammer fantasy (which originally emerged as a table top wargame), where players will have to face the demons of chaos to save the Empire.

This videogame has the common gameplay of this genre, but implementing unique mechanics such as its very well differentiated classes and its item system, where players can only get the necessary items depending on their character’s class, so in Warhammer you will not find items that are useless, nor will you waste time determining the equipment in the building.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.

Grim Dawn

This action role-playing game developed by Crate Entertainment uses the same engine of the previously mentioned Titan Quest, however Grim Dawn stands out for its apocalyptic fantasy world where players must fight for humanity not to become extinct.

The gameplay of this ARPG is very similar to Titan Quest, but it manages to have its own well-defined identity thanks to its excellent setting and its mechanics to customize the characters, which offer a huge number of possibilities thanks to the devotion points and the great amount of stats that the game has.

Grim Dawn has the Dual Class system, which allows you to master two classes in the same character and also has a huge amount of items that can even be combined. In addition, this videogame has a very good story where the players’ decisions can affect the world and it also has a system of reconstruction of structures, since places must be prepared to house the surviving humans that must be rescued during the game.

Grim Dawn is available only for PC through Steam.

Those were some notable videogames that are inspired by the legendary Diablo series. That said, it is also hoped that these games can be enjoyed by players who have not yet tried ARPGs of this style before, so the list was slanted a bit to that purpose.