Weighted blankets can help in reducing stress, traumas, improve sleep, and mood. They can help you with insomnia, anxiety, and stress. The Relixiy blankets have been carefully designed to achieve the best qualities a weighted blanket is expected to offer. Relixiy is a new high-end and ethical brand of weighted blankets.

How to choose a weighted blanket?

Modern researches have shown that weighted blankets are not meant for children under the age of 3 or those who weigh less than 50 pounds.

For adults instead, it is recommended that the weight of the blanket should be between 8 and 12 percent of the bodyweight of the user. The blanket should be long enough to cover the entire body. It should cover you from the chin to your feet. The blanket should have an even distribution of weight throughout. All these qualities should be kept in mind before buying a weighted blanket.

Why Relixiy are the best weighted blankets

There are a lot of features required to make an outstanding weighted blanket. Relixiy has been carefully designed in every detail to make you relax, feel good and sleep much better. Here are some of the unique features of those amazing blankets.

No compromise on the quality of the materials

This company is making no compromises on the quality of the materials they use. The cover of the blanket can be removed and is machine washable, so you don’t have to wash the entire weighted blanket every time. The luxury cover is made of super soft high quality micro-fleece and Its stunning colours will look good for both your bedroom and your living room. This blanket feels extremely cosy, so it will be impossible for you to not enjoy your sleep. All the materials used are breathable. The premium 100% cotton blanket shell is the perfect material for such blankets. Moreover, all the materials used are hypoallergenic and certified to be free from dangerous chemicals, so they are guaranteed to be safe. The premium materials, the extra-fine micro-glass beads and the unique blanket design are giving the blanket a much smoother texture compared to the weighted blankets of other brands.

Durability

The Relixiy blankets are made with special care to make them last longer than other weighted blankets. In fact, they are using a reinforced thread for all the blanket stitches, and use very strict quality checks at every stage of production. You can clearly feel that this company did a lot of research and finally designed the best weighted blankets in the UK market.

Seven layered design

The blanket insert is made of seven breathable layers. While the luxury cover gives the blanket a super soft and protective layer. The first and last layers are 100% soft cotton. The second and sixth layers are meant to leak the prevention of filling. These are all made of breathable material. The fourth layer is the layer that contains the hypoallergenic micro glass beads. The third and fifth layers are keeping the microfibers in place to ensure that the blanket has balanced weight throughout. These layers are making sure that the blanket feels very soft and smooth, while at the same time avoiding any possible leak of the glass beads (unlike other brands).

Relixiy is an ethical business

Relixiy cares about the less fortunate, in fact with every purchase they donate a portion of the profits to their local charity partner in the UK: a leading hospice supporting children and babies with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Finally, the Relixiy weighted blankets are also ethically manufactured, with a special focus on the good health and fair salaries of the workers and more.

Shipping policies

There are no extra delivery charges besides the charges for the blanket. Relixiy offers 100% free express shipping to all the customers in the UK. The orders placed before 2 pm reach their destination on the next business day.

100% Satisfaction guaranteed

Relixiy is also offering a generous 60 nights trial of their weighted blankets. You can try their blanket for two months, and if you do not feel any improvement in your sleep patterns, you can return the blanket for a refund.