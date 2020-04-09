LONDON, UK – March 13, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has announced its new flagship Galaxy S20 Series is now on general sale and available to purchase through Samsung channels and all major UK retail and operator partners.

The impressive new series of flagship devices revolutionise the way we capture and experience the world. The Flagship Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultrarange introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality.

Beyond camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones easier and better—enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen, play console-style games on-the-go and control new mobile experiences with the power of 5G.

Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, commented: “We’ve listened to our customers, and know how important the camera is to them. With the S20 range, we have again delivered against this, showcasing the future of photography in the palm of your hand for those who love to capture and share the world around them”.

“For Samsung, 2020 marks a new decade for the Galaxy range. This year we continue our focus on 5G, which is enabled across the entire S20 range. We’re also giving our customers more choice, with three devices – S20, S20+ 5G and the ground breaking S20 Ultra 5G. For existing Galaxy customers and those looking to switch to a smartphone with the very latest revolutionary camera and 5G technology, there has never been a better time to trade-in and upgrade. We can’t wait to hear our customer’s feedback.”

Changing how we capture

Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Groundbreaking zoom capability: The Galaxy S20 introduces Space Zoom technology, which uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom and includes AI-powered digital zoom. Even when you are far away you can zoom in close, and use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G. You can even step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra 5G, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that you can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x with a clearer view than ever before.

Details in stunning clarity : With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 Series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. The S20 and S20+ 5G have 64MP cameras. The S20 Ultra 5G has a 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra 5G takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nano-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped and Ultra-Wide to best capture your moment. Pro-Grade filming capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience[1]or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. Furthermore, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilisation and AI motion analysis.

5G: Shaping The Future of Communication

With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is beginning. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 Series—the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G—comes equipped with the latest 5G technology[2]. The Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are the first devices able to power new mobile experiences. All three devices are capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities2.

Experience Endless Possibilities

The Galaxy S20 is the most secure device Samsung has ever made, protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through to the software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 Series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra 5G supports 45W Super-Fast charging as well[3]. The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard (128GB for S20 and S20+ 5G; 128GB and 512GB for S20 Ultra 5G).

Availability and Pricing

The S20, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G provides the latest flagship features across multiple price points, giving our customers more choice. Upgrading to the incredible Galaxy S20 has never been easier, with a wide range of competitive tariffs and price options, including trade-in discounts and 0% finance, being offered through Samsung channels and all major UK retail and operators.

The Galaxy S20 range is now available to purchase in various, stunning colours via Samsung.com and select partners, with pricing ranging from the below:

Galaxy S20:

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

£799 (4G), £899 (5G)

Galaxy S20+ 5G:

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

£999

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G:

Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

£1199 (128GB), £1399 (512GB)

For more information on the Galaxy S20 Series, visit;

https://www.samsung.com/uk/smartphones/galaxy-s20/

[1] 8K streaming available on 2019 and 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TVs

[2] 5G functionality requires compatible network connection and tariff

[3] 45W SuperFast Charger sold separately