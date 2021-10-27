Through this series of 3 webinars, hosted by social entrepreneur and charity director Jayne Graham MBE, join us to explore ‘The Business of Charity’.

Charities have come more into view over the past few years, and most acutely through the pandemic. Citizens Advice Gateshead has been operating in Gateshead for over 60 years, and now employs almost 200 staff with a turnover of £4million.

Citizens Advice Gateshead CEO Alison Dunn explains “Our aspiration, believe it or not, was never to grow, just to deepen our impact, but with social need now more acute than ever, and demand for charitable support ever-increasing, is continual growth really our only option?”.

We are delighted to be joined by leaders of the business, charity, health and education communities from across the North East to discuss:

How do charity business models really work?

How do ‘not for profits’ manage to stay in business?

What does charity really have to do with business?

Webinar 1

THE BUSINESS OF CHARITY: WHY THE ORDER BOOK IS ALWAYS FULL

11.00 – 12.00 Wednesday 3rd November

In this first of a series of three webinars, the panel will discuss why, for over 60 years, demand for the charity’s services has continued to grow, how they’ve managed to keep supply on track so far, and the challenges and opportunities they expect to need to tackle in the next 5 to 10 years.

Your Panel

Alison Dunn, CEO Citizens Advice Gateshead and Service Director of Community & Voluntary Sector Development at Gateshead Council

Miriam Harte, Patron of Citizens Advice Gateshead, Board member of Thirteen Housing and recent former Chair of Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Professor Greta Defeyter BSc PhD CPychol FRSA FHEA FBPs, Professor in Developmental Psychology and Director of the Healthy Living Lab at Northumbria University.

Barry Taylor, Chair and Trustee of Citizens Advice Gateshead and Director of Society Matters cic

Webinar 2

THE BUSINESS OF CHARITY: SOCIAL VALUE BRINGS ECONOMIC GAIN

11.30 – 12.30 Wednesday 17th November

This 2nd online discussion will aim to unearth the sensitivities associated with charitable business models, exploring the challenge that charities need to be ‘more business-like’, as well as exploring the impact of charitable services on economic recovery, at a micro and macro scale.

Your Panel

Alison Dunn, CEO Citizens Advice Gateshead and Service Director of Community & Voluntary Sector Development at Gateshead Council

James Ramsbotham CBE DL, Chair of Newcastle Building Society and recent former Chief Executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce

Stephen Bell OBE, Chief Executive of Changing Lives

Barry Taylor, Chair and Trustee of Citizens Advice Gateshead and Director of Society Matters cic

Webinar 3

THE BUSINESS OF CHARITY: MUTUAL PARTNERSHIPS IN SOCIAL CHANGE

11.30 – 12.30 Monday 29th November

In this final webinar of the series, the business and charitable sectors are perhaps divided by the ‘third sector’ descriptor, but is this just an artificial line that suggests that ownership for social change lies outside of the remit of business? The panel will talk about the ways and means charities can successfully work together with a shared purpose.

Your Panel

Barry Taylor, Chair and Trustee of Citizens Advice Gateshead and Director of Society Matters cic

Stuart Fearn MBE, Head of Customer Contact, Newcastle Building Society

Ivan Jepson, Director of Business Development at Gateshead College

Steve Beharall, Head of Newcastle United Foundation