THE CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION ANNOUNCED AS THE OFFICIAL CHARITY OF NEWCASTLE 10K 2025

THE Children’s Foundation, a North East-based charity committed to supporting young people in the region to be happy and healthy, has been announced as the official charity partner of the Newcastle 10k 2025.

The race, which will take place on 18th January 2025, is a scenic, flat course along the iconic quayside and runners are encouraged to sign up to run in aid of the charity to support them to deliver their vital work. Organised jointly by Tyne Bridge Harriers and Run Through Events, this will be the second year that the race will take place in the city after hundreds of runners of all abilities took part in the inaugural event in 2024 and event organisers expect 2,500 to take part in 2025.

Sean Soulsby, CEO of The Children’s Foundation said, “For over 30 years we’ve been working with the people of the North East to achieve great things and support young people to be happy and healthy so this event aligns perfectly with our mission.

We can’t wait to welcome runners and their families into the marquee to celebrate their amazing achievements and share some well-deserved snacks and refreshments after the race.

“All runners who commit to raising £100 for the charity will receive a limited edition t-shirt, a goodie bag, and support from our fundraising team to reach their target. Whether you are an elite athlete looking to crack your PB or a first-time runner, we will be cheering you on every step of the way. I will be lacing up my trainers and taking part myself so I’ll see you at the starting line!

“This is a high-profile event for the region and we are keen to hear from any businesses who would like to make the most of the crowds and be part of the event as a charity sponsor. Sponsorship includes your company logo on our charity t-shirts, places for your runners to take part in the event, and a dedicated cheering spot along the course. Everything we do is to support the future generations here in the North East and our regional business community has always been incredibly supportive of our projects to tackle issues including physical and mental health inequalities and make serious stuff fun for children and young people in the North East.”

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly proud to have The Children’s Foundation as the official charity partner for the Newcastle 10k 2025. Their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of young people in the North East aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and promote a healthy, active lifestyle. This event is not just about running; it’s about coming together as a community to make a positive impact. We encourage all participants to run for The Children’s Foundation and help them continue their vital work. Together, we can create a memorable event that supports the future generations of this region.”

If you would like to register to take part in the event visit https://runforcharity.com/the…/newcastle-10k/register