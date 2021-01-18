THE CLIMB

London UK (16/12/20) THE CLIMB is a hilarious and often awkward examination of the toxic lifelong friendship of Mike and Kyle. Winner of the Un Certain Regard – Jury Coup de Coeur prize at Cannes in 2019, THE CLIMB is written by Michael Covino (Keep in Touch) and Kyle Marvin (TV’s “All Wrong”), and stars Covino, Marvin, Gayle Rankin (TV’s “Glow”), Talia Balsam (TV’s “Divorce”), George Wendt (TV’s “Cheers”) and Judith Godrèche (The Man in the Iron Mask). THE CLIMB is available to Download and Keep on February 15 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.



Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond—until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. THE CLIMB is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack of) in all close friendships.

THE CLIMB has a runtime of 1 hour 38 and is rated 15

