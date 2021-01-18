THE CLIMB
Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond—until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. THE CLIMB is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack of) in all close friendships.
BONUS MATERIALS*
- Commentary with Michael Covino & Kyle Marvin
- Original Short Film
- Deleted Scenes
- Blooper Reel
- Featurettes
- Premiere Intro and Q&A at Sundance
- On Set French Slates
*Bonus features may be subject to change. They may not be available on all Digital Platforms