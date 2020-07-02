Converse’s performance basketball silhouettes, the All Star Pro BB and G4, are given a summer-ready refresh with the Solstice Collection. The G4 comes in two low top expressions: Amethyst Grey and Photon Dust, symbolizing daytime play, and all-over black, with a hit of solar red on the ankle reflecting play at night. The All Star Pro BB comes in low and mid-top versions, both featuring unique blocking highlighted by use of University Blue.





The Converse Solstice collection is now available at converse.com/basketball.